HVR Game Notes - August 22, 2023

August 22, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (63-51, 24-24) vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (55-56, 23-24)

RHP Baron Stuart (2-1, 4.24 ERA) vs. RHP Kyle Virbitsky (4-1, 4.10 ERA)

| Game 115 | Home Game 55 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | Aug. 22, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

HELLO OLD FRIEND:The Hudson Valley Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park to battle the Aberdeen IronBirds for the final time this year. Neither side has met since the beginning of June after facing off three times in the first two months of the season. Each side has won a series, while both squads split their lone matchup at Leidos Field.

LAST TIME OUT: The Hudson Valley Renegades downed the Brooklyn Cyclones 7-1 on Sunday afternoon. Spencer Jones paced the offense with three hits, which included a solo home run to left field in the third. 'Gades starter Brendan Beck allowed just one run in 4.2 innings, while striking out six. Clay Aguilar and Cole Ayers tossed scoreless innings while Luis Velasquez fired 2.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

OUT ON AN ISLAND: In the last series against the Brooklyn Cyclones, Hudson Valley's pitching staff held Brooklyn to hit 11-for-63 (.174) with runners in scoring position. On the season, the 'Gades sit first in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and fifth in MiLB in holding opponents to a .209 batting average with RISP.

THE FEATS OF STRENGTH:On Thursday night, Grant Richardson hit his 13th home run of the season, and his 23rd of his career as a Hudson Valley Renegade. He currently sits tied for first with Everson Pereira and current teammate Spencer Henson for the most in franchise history. In the three game's Richardson appeared in last week against Brooklyn, the 'Gades outfielder hit 6-for-14 with a double, home run, four RBIs, three runs, and two stolen bases.

DAZZLING DEBUTS:Over the past three weeks, four starting pitchers have made their High-A debuts for Hudson Valley and the results have been tremendous. Baron Stuart, Leonardo Pestana, Sean Hermann and Justin Lange combined to throw 20.1 innings, while allowing just 11 hits, one run, five walks and recording 23 strikeouts in their respective starts.

DOUBLES MACHINE: Spencer Jones tallied his 28th double of the season on Saturday night against Brooklyn. After he passed Joe Pomierski (1996) for the most doubles in a season by a Renegades batter last Saturday against Jersey Shore, Jones currently ranks first in the South Atlantic League and among all New York Yankees Minor Leaguers in doubles. Jared Serna is a close second in the Yankees system, collecting 24 doubles between Single-A Tampa and Hudson Valley.

JONES GOES FOR 30:With a stolen base against the Cyclones in Sunday's contest, Spencer Jones has now swiped 35 bags on the season to tie Cooper Bowman's single-season franchise record. The New York Yankees' No. 1 prospect has stolen 10 bags in the month of August, tied for the most in High-A. In the South Atlantic League, Jones currently sits 5th while his 34 steals are good for second among Yankees Minor Leaguers.

HE GETS ON BASE!: Ben Cowles currently holds the Renegades' longest active on-base streak at 33 games. The former Maryland Terrapin has reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. It's currently the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, High-A, and all of MiLB. Cowles surpassed Josh Breaux (2021) and Ezequiel Duran (2021) for the Yankees-era franchise record which stood at 24 games. Emeel Salem (2007) owns the all-time record with a 35 game on-base streak.

NOBODY CROSSES HOME:After tossing 2.1 scoreless frames on Sunday, Luis Velasquez extended his scoreless innings streak to 17.1 innings over his last eight-plus appearances. The last runner to score against the right-hander came back on July 21 against the Brooklyn Cyclones.

A NEW NO. 1:On August 10, MLB Pipeline reshuffled the New York Yankees Top 30 prospects list, with Spencer Jones becoming the new No. 1 prospect in the organization. Current Renegades on the roster listed are Brock Selvidge (#13), Zach Messinger (#18), Jared Serna (#20), Brendan Beck (#21), and Anthony Hall (#22). Other 2023 Renegades included on the list are Chase Hampton (#4), Drew Thorpe (#5), Ben Rice (#23), Agustin Ramírez (#24), and Danny Watson (#29).

THREE IS THE MAGIC NUMBER:On Sunday's series finale against Brooklyn, Ben Cowles stole three bases and became just the fourth Renegades player to accomplish the feat this year. Caleb Durbin stole three bases twice back in April, while Jared Serna swiped three bags back on August 11.

HE'S RIDING SOLO: Ben Cowles swatted his 10th home run of the season on Tuesday night in Brooklyn. Coincidentally all 10 of his long balls in 2023 have been solo home runs.

ROAD WARRIORS:Entering Monday's contest, the Renegades are tied for the most road wins in High-A this year (39) with the Great Lakes Loons (LAD).

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, WE GOT THEM:With a win on Sunday in Brooklyn, the Renegades clinched their first series victory over the Cyclones this season in four attempts.

WE KNOW THOSE GUYS:On Tuesday, the New York Yankees announced the promotions of Oswald Peraza and Everson Pereira from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Peraza has appeared in 19 games with the Yankees this season while Pereira is slated to make his Major League debut. Pereira would become the first 2022 Renegade to appear in the Bronx after playing 100 games between 2021 and 2022 in Hudson Valley.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.