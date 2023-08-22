Renegades Fall to IronBirds 3-1

Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades dropped their series opener to the Aberdeen IronBirds 3-1 on Tuesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Both sides were deadlocked in a pitcher's duel early until Aberdeen broke through in the fourth against Baron Stuart. After Stuart (2-2) issued a leadoff walk to Samuel Basallo, he advanced to second base on a wild pitch and later scored on an RBI single from Ryan Higgins to push Aberdeen ahead 1-0. Stuart allowed just the one run and hit in six innings of work on the hill.

The IronBirds extended their lead in the seventh inning against Mason Vinyard. Carter Young led off the frame with a walk and scored from first when Higgins doubled down the left field line to double the IronBirds advantage to 2-0. Anthony Servideo then singled home Higgins three batters later to make it 3-0 Aberdeen.

Kyle Virbitsky stifled Hudson Valley's offense, allowing just one hit in seven shutout innings. With Virbitsky (5-1) departing, Dylan Heid entered out of the bullpen in the eighth inning. After Christopher Familia singled, Rafael Flores walked to bring up the tying run in Spencer Jones. Jones rifled a single to left field to score Familia and cut the deficit down to 3-1. However, the next batter, Anthony Hall lined into a double play to end the threat after both runners took off with the pitch and he lined a ball right to Young.

Heid retired the 'Gades in order in the ninth to earn his third save of the season. Out of the bullpen for Hudson Valley, Shane Gray tossed two scoreless frames. Gray has not allowed a run over his last three appearances spanning 4.1 innings.

Ben Cowles worked a walk in the fifth inning to extend his on-base streak to 34 games. He is currently just one game shy from tying the franchise record set by Emeel Salem in 2007.

The Renegades and IronBirds continue their six-game series on Wednesday night at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Hudson Valley will send RHP Justin Lange (1-0, 0.00) to the hill opposite of RHP Cooper Chandler (5-7, 3.92) for Aberdeen.

Renegades Record:

63-52, 24-25

