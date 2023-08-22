Braves' No.5 Prospect Murphy Promoted to High-A Rome

ROME, GA - The Atlanta Braves have promoted 2022 first-round draft pick and number five overall prospect Owen Murphy to High-A Rome.

In Augusta, Murphy posted a 4.71 earned run average over eighteen starts. His six wins come with ninety-seven strikeouts over seventy-two and two thirds of an inning pitched. He will wear jersey number twenty-four.

Additionally, outfielder Brandon Parker has been reinstated from the Rome 7-Day Injured List and promoted to AA Mississippi. Parker was named SAL Player Of The Week on July 23rd before being placed on the injured list.

Rolddy Munoz has been reinstated from the Rome Injured List and is active tonight.

Bryson Worrell has been transferred from Mississippi and placed on the Rome Development List.

