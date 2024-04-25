Hot Rods Game Notes

April 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Wednesday's Win.... The Hot Rods pulled out a win in a pitcher's duel against the Renegades on Wednesday. Bowling Green scored first on an RBI single from Chandler Simpson. After falling behind, Colton Ledbetter blasted a two-run home run to go ahead 3-2 in the top of the ninth, leading to a Hot Rods victory.

Strong From the Start.... With their win on Tuesday, the Hot Rods are now 4-0 in series-opening games. In these situations, they have outscored their opponents 27-10. The pitching staff has an ERA of 2.50, striking out 39 batters and walking just five. Hitters have also flourished, collecting nine extra-base hits and 20 steals in the first game of the series this season.

No Surprise with Five.... Cooper Kinney is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak. During this span he is hitting 10-for-19 (.526) with six doubles and eight RBIs. Overall, this stretch of play contains 10 hits, two walks, and just three strikeouts over 21 total plate appearances. His performance on Tuesday was arguably his strongest, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs while reaching base safely in all five plate appearances.

Supporting the Starter.... RHP Yoniel Curet has gotten off to a solid start to the season, boasting a 2.57 ERA. This hasn't exactly translated to wins, going 0-1 over his first three starts. Bowling Green hitters have scored a total of 59 runs while starters have been in games. Only two of those runs have scored while Curet is in the game. The righty has received the least amount of run support in his starts with the offense driving in 3.67 runs per start. The rest of the staff has gotten five or more runs on average.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.