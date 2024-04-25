Hudson Valley Blanks Bowling Green, 6-0

April 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades flexed their muscles offensively from the start and received an excellent performance from their bullpen to take a 6-0 victory over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Thursday night.

Hudson Valley opened the scoring in the second inning. After Josh Moylan walked and reached second on a wild pitch, Rafael Flores doubled into left-center to score Moylan.

In the third, Jared Serna led off with a double, and Jesus Rodriguez followed with an RBI single to give the Renegades a 2-0 lead.

The bottom of the fifth inning was full of chaos, as the Renegades brought in two runs without the ball hit into play. Serna was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, before back-to-back walks were issued to Rodriguez and Omar Martinez. After a pair of strikeouts, Flores walked to plate a run, and Medina followed with another base on balls to push Hudson Valley's lead to 4-0.

The Renegades continued their offensive showing in the sixth. Beau Brewer led off the inning with a double, and Serna immediately followed that up with an RBI single. Serna finished 2-for-4 with a hit by pitch, an RBI and a run scored. After Serna reached second on a balk, Martinez drove him in with a single to make it 6-0.

While the hitting was excellent, the Renegades' pitching staff was equally as good. A combination of Brian Hendry, Trent Sellers, and Luis Arejula tossed nine scoreless innings with 13 punchouts, allowing just three hits. Sellers threw 3.2 scoreless frames to get the win, while Arejula completed 3.1 scoreless innings behind him for his first save of the season.

It was the fourth shutout thrown by the Renegades this season in the team's first 17 games of the year.

Hudson Valley will look to even up the series Friday night at 7:05 at Heritage Financial Park, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Sebastian Keane (0-2, 8.10) will start for the Renegades, while the Hot Rods will send Duncan Davitt (1-0, 2.45) to the mound.

Renegades Record:

10-7

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.