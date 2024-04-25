Cyclones Bested by Blue Rocks, 1-0, on Thursday Afternoon

April 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones saw their season-long four game winning streak come to a halt on Thursday afternoon, falling to the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 1-0. The loss marks the second time this season the 'Clones were shutout with a 1-0 final at the hands of the Washington Nationals affiliate.

Despite the loss, the combination of Brooklyn starting and relief pitching enjoyed another masterful performance. LHP Felipe De La Cruz took the loss, but hurled a solid 4.2 frames, allowing just one run on four hits. The southpaw struck out six Blue Rocks batters, while walking three.

Thursday's contest marks the third straight game that the Brooklyn bullpen did not allow even one run. The 'pen took the baton from right where De La Cruz left off. RHP Victor Castañeda logged 2.1 innings of shutout ball, facing the minimum seven batters. RHP Jordany Ventura followed suit, allowing just one hit over two innings of relief work.

The only run Wilmington scratched across came in the fifth. After RF Johnathon Thomas' leadoff single, he proceeded to steal second base, before advancing to third on a balk. Moments later, CF Daylen Lile knocked him in on an RBI single, courtesy of a ground ball through the right side of the infield.

Brooklyn did not go down without a fight, though. With the 'Clones down to their final out, LF Stanley Consuegra pushed his hitting streak to four games with a two out double to put the tying run in scoring position. The threat was neutralized though, as 1B Nick Lorusso lined out to center to end the game.

The Cyclones and Blue Rocks are back at it on Friday evening on Coney Island. Brooklyn sends RHP Jordan Geber (0-0, 3.27 ERA) to the mound as they attempt to get back in the win column. Geber opposes RHP Riley Cornelio (1-2, 6.97 ERA) for Wilmington. First pitch is set for 7:00 from Maimonides Park.

