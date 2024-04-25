ShoreTown Is Your Town - BlueClaws Collaborate with Area Schools on Reimagined Classic

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - ShoreTown is Your Town! That's been a BlueClaws motto over the last few years, and now it's a song that's been recorded by students from all over the Jersey Shore.

The BlueClaws reimagined the Woody Guthrie classic into a BlueClaws-themed hit, and then collaborated with four schools from the area on recording the song for everyone to enjoy.

"This song has actually been a few years in the making, but we are thrilled to have it released for the public to enjoy," said Greg Giombarrese, BlueClaws Vice President of Communications. "Each student, teacher, and school that participated in the recording was truly phenomenal and we are so grateful for their support."

"We were sitting together one day and said 'You know, this might actually work,' " added Gianna Fiocco, BlueClaws Director of Promotions & Entertainment. "But we still had to make a few tweaks, and of course find quality performers - we knew we couldn't find them on our staff! The kids were amazing and made the whole song come together."

The BlueClaws would like to thank the following schools and music teachers:

Beachwood Elementary School in Beachwood under teacher Robin DeMarsico

Midstreams Elementary School in Brick under teacher Mayumi Grasso

Ramtown Elementary School in Howell under teacher Melissa Sweet

Spruce Street Elementary School in Lakewood under teacher John Farnsworth

The video was filmed and edited by BlueClaws Videographer Taylor Pietrangelo.

"Our 1st grade students are still talking about how much fun they had making an actual video," said Farnsworth. "Thank you to the BlueClaws for inviting Spruce Street School to participate in this project."

"We had a fantastic time singing the BlueClaws' song and were honored to participate in the event. Thank you to our BlueClaws for including Beachwood Elementary School and for all you do for our community," said DiMarsico. "We love our BlueClaws!"

"As fans come to BlueClaws games, they're doing more than cheering for the BlueClaws to win. They're playing mini golf and boardwalk games and taking in all that our community has to offer," Fiocco added. "Plus, fans come here from all over the Jersey Shore. We wanted to make sure to capture that in the lyrics and we think we did."

"Thank you, BlueClaws, for having our school be a part of your video! The kids were so excited to be part of it," added Grasso.

"This was such a great experience for my students. They were so excited to be a part of the BlueClaws celebration and had a great time learning the song," said Sweet.

In addition to being available online, it will also be played inside ShoreTown Ballpark before BlueClaws games throughout the season.

"We hope that everyone enjoys ShoreTown is Your Town as much as we did putting it together," added Giombarrese.

The full lyrics can be found below:

ShoreTown is Your Town, Your Town is ShoreTown

From up in Long Branch, to Long Beach Island

From out in Freehold, to Ocean City...

ShoreTown was made for you and me!

As I went walking, around the ballpark...

I saw before me, a mini golf course...

I saw below me, the BlueClaws winning...

ShoreTown was made for you and me!

I roamed and rambled and followed my footsteps

Ate chocolate ice cream, at ShoreTown Soft Serve

And all around me, the fans were cheering,

ShoreTown was made for you and me!

When the sun comes shining, the Claws get going...

Pork Roll Egg & Cheese Race...Pork Roll's winning!

The fans were chanting, "Let's Go BlueClaws!"

ShoreTown was made for you and me!

The sun is shining, and now it's springtime...

The place is rocking...Get those Claws Up!

The Shore's team is back...we'll see you real soon!

ShoreTown was made for you and me!

ShoreTown was made for you and me!

ShoreTown was made for you and me!

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. Tickets to all 2024 BlueClaws home games are available online at BlueClaws.com.

