Crawdads Hurdle Past Tourists 7-2

April 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory, NC - Devin Hurdle singled three times on Wednesday, scoring twice, as the Hickory Crawdads claimed a 7-2 win against the Asheville Tourists at LP Frans Stadium in front of 3,825 fans on the second Education Day game of 2024.

Konner Piotto slugged his way to five total bases on the day, including a fourth inning double accompanied by a sixth inning triple. Piotto scored twice on the day and drove in Ian Moller with the double to pad the Crawdads cushion to 4-0.

Daniel Mateo, last night's offensive star, got the 'Dads going with a two-run single in the third to get the offense rolling and awaken the matinee crowd. The drive to center was part of a three-run outburst that opened a 3-0 advantage for Hickory as the clubs headed to the fourth inning.

Leandro Lopez earned the win for Hickory, tossing three innings of relief for his first win of the young season. Luis Ramirez threw four scoreless innings in his starting effort, while Jacob Maton held the Tourists scoreless in the final two frames.

The back-to-back wins for the Hickory sends the club over the .500 mark at home for the first time this season. The team will look to make it three straight against Asheville at 7pm tomorrow night, with Friday night fireworks, presented by Bumgarner Oil and WHKY 1290 AM and 102.3 FM, to follow. The game can be heard online at hickorycrawdads.com and watched on MiLB.TV and the Bally Sports app.

