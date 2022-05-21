Hot Rods Game Notes

Tonight's game is beginning in a rain delay with an unknown start time.

Burning Rubber... The Hot Rods secured at least a series split with Friday night's 10-4 win over the Grasshoppers thanks to another outstanding offensive performance. The offense combined for 16 hits while every phitter on the team had at least one hit with five Hot Rods hitters posting multi-hit efforts. Seth Johnson racked up 11 strikeouts, a career-best, while he and Graeme Stinson combined for 16 K's, a season-high for the pitching staff.

Yesterday's Notes... Johnson set a career-high with 11 strikeouts... It's also a season-high for a Hot Rods pitcher... Johnson and Stinson combined for 16 strikeouts, a season-high for the pitching staff... Williams had his sixth multi-hit game of the season... He also contributed his fourth multi-RBI game of the year... Infante had his 10th multi-hit effort of the season... Basabe also has 10 multi-hit games after a three-hit performance on Friday... Ovalles also had his 10th multi-hit game of the season... Ovalles, Infante, and Basabe are all tied for the most multi-hit games on the team... Basabe had multiple RBIs in a game for the first time this season... Driscoll had his third multi-RBI game of the year... Hiott had two RBIs for the third time in 2022... Every Hot Rods hitter had at least one base-knock in the game...

Rematch... The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers square off for the first time since the 2021 High-A East Championship Series. The series started in Greensboro, but two rainouts pushed the start of the Championship to the weekend. The Hot Rods left North Carolina with a split in the first two games, but the Grasshoppers took a 2-1 lead in the first game at Bowling Green Ballpark in the best of five set. BG won the next two games to seal the franchise's second title and second in three seasons.

North Bound... The Grasshoppers changed divisions in 2022, moving from the South to the North. The Hot Rods are 10-8 in games against North Division opponents this year and have put together a record of 11-4 in Division.

O-swingin-it Basabe... Osleivis Basabe's 15-game hitting streak ended on Tuesday after having been the hottest hitter on the Hot Rods and, arguably, the league in May. The infielder's 15-game hit streak is tied for the sixth-longest in franchise history. The streak is also tied for the longest in the SAL this season. Basabe slashed .400/.459/582 over the 15-game stretch with just six strikeouts and 11 runs scored. Nine of his 22 hits were for extra bases.

Other Streaks... There are still a few short active hit streaks on the Hot Rods roster. Matthew Dyer, Tanner Murray, Diego Infante, Kyle Manzardo, and Alexander Ovalles all have four-game streaks. Nate Soria, Alika Willaims, Basabe, and Ronny Simon each have a hit in consecutive games as well. Simon leads the team with an eight-game on-base streak. Ovalles has been on in seven consecutive games while Dyer has reached in six and Hiott has in five-stiraght. Diego Infante, Manzardo, and Murray all have four-game streaks.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South-Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped cleanup from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the clean up of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from across the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

