Big Seventh Inning Propels Dash to 7-4 Win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Winston-Salem used a three run seventh inning to defeat the Asheville Tourists 7-4.

After a scoreless top of the first, Duke Ellis worked a leadoff walk for the Dash, then stole second base. Terrell Tatum followed him up with a screaming double into the left field corner, scoring Ellis. The inning continued with a Bryan Ramos RBI single to bring Tatum in to score, and the Dash held a 2-0 lead after one.

Winston-Salem added on in the second inning. Alsander Womack worked a one out walk, then Ellis singled to put two men aboard for Tatum. Then for the second straight at bat, Tatum laced a double to bring in both Womack and Ellis for a 4-0 edge.

Asheville broke through against Chase Solesky in the third inning, on a leadoff solo home run by Michael Sandle**.* Then in the fourth inning, it was *Zach Daniels**' turn to crank a lead off home run to cut the Dash lead to 4-2.

In the top of the sixth, Nerio Rodriguez opened up the inning with a walk and then Zach Daniels got plunked. A balk by Wilber Perez allowed both men to move up a base, putting two in scoring position for Chad Stevens**.** He tapped a soft grounder to the second baseman Womack and was thrown out at first, but both Rodriguez and Daniels were able to score on the play. That tied the game at 4-4.

Terrell Tatum began the home half of the seventh inning with a walk, followed by an Oscar Colas single. Asheville retired the next two hitters, but Tyler Osik broke the deadlock with an RBI single to score Colas. Next up was Harvin Mendoza who also singled, with Ramos scoring to give Winston-Salem a 6-4 lead. After an Asheville pitching change, Alsander Womack plated the third run of the inning to put the Dash up 7-4.

Isaiah Carranza worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning out of the bullpen, then Vince Vanelle followed suit in the ninth to lock down a 7-4 Dash win. Vanelle earned the save, Fraser Ellard got the win, while Cesar Gomez took the loss.

