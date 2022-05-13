Hot Rods Game Notes

Power Surge... Playing as the Bootleggers, Bowling Green smacked three home runs, including two from Ronny Simon, to account for all six runs in a 6-5 victory over Jersey Shore. Conor Dryer earned his third straight win out of the pen with two shutout innings, and Joe La Sorsa earned his third save of the year after retiring all five batters he faced. Simon slugged the first multi-home-run game of the season for BG, while Hernandez went yard and Osleivis Basabe extended his hit streak to 13 games, second longest in the SAL this season.

Thursday's Notes... Hernandez's homer extended his hit streak to eight, extra-base hit streak to seven, and RBI streak to seven... Simon became the first Bowling Green Hitter with multiple home runs in a game this season... The last Hot Rods Hitter to have a multi-homer game was Erik Ostberg on August 19, 2021 at Greensboro... Simon also recorded multiple hits for the eighth time this season, tied for the team lead with Basabe and Infante... Thursday was Bowling Green's first win as the Bootleggers in 2022... Basabe extended his hit streak to thirteen games before Tanner Murray pinch hit for him in the third... Dryer has recorded the win in each of his last three outings... Kyle Manzardo went 1-4 in his first game since April 15 after being activated from the IL on Thursday.

Tight at the Top... The Hot Rods remain at the top of the South Division in the South Atlantic League at 18-11. Rome is 1.5 games back in second at 17-13, and Winston-Salem is tied for third with Hickory, each three games back at 15-14. In the North, Aberdeen leads the way with a 21-7 record, with Hudson Valley 6.5 games back at 15-14. Wilmington sits 7 games back in third place at 14-14.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South-Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped clean up from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the cleanup of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from across the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest-ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switched to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

