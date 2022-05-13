Drive Suffer Loss to Tourists
May 13, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release
Greenville, SC - The Greenville Drive went down 14-7 to the Asheville tourists Friday night.
Franny Cobos secured the win after tossing four innings, while Devon Roedahl took home the loss with .1 innings pitched.
Christian Gonzalez was the first to bat for the Tourists, and he set the tone with a homer to left field.
In the third inning, the Drive took the lead with a Ceddanne Rafaela RBI that brought Ricardo Cubillan home. Alex Binelas reached on a fielder's choice, which allowed Nick Yorke and Rafaela to score.
The Drive offense continued their success in the next frame when Tyler McDonough smacked one out and brought Yorke home with him.
The tide would turn in favor of Asheville who totaled 12 runs in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings. This dominant performance at the plate led to their victory.
The Drive will take on the Tourists tomorrow at 6:05.
