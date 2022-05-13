Drive Drops to Asheville

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Drive took a tough loss Thursday night with the Asheville Tourists winning 12-5.

The first inning looked hopeful for the Drive. Nick Yorke started the game off with a dinger to center field.

Asheville put a huge dent early on the scoreboard in the third inning. Chad Stevens was first to bat and homered one to center field, and he would set the tone as Luis Santana and Jordan Brewer also hit one out of the park to put five runs on the board.

The Tourists did more damage in the fourth, putting three runs on the board. Stevens yet again set the tone for Asheville with a double that got their bats going. Santana's RBI single brought Stevens home. Cristian Gonzalez moved base runners with a single and brought AJ Lee and Santana to the dish.

Greenville battled in the next inning by putting five on the board. Gilberto Jimenez walked to first and found home on a Tyler Esplin single. Yorke made offensive moves and brought Esplin and Antoni Flores home to score. Tyler McDonough put some heat behind the bat, and his RBI triple added a run.

The Drive remained scoreless for the remainder of the game, and the Tourists added four more runs to come out on top.

The Drive their series with the Tourists tomorrow at 6:35 PM.

