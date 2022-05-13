Hot Rods Clip Claws in 10th and Win 2-1 on Friday

BOWLING GREEN, KY - Heriberto Hernandez scored the winning run on an error in the bottom of the 10th on Friday as Bowling Green topped the BlueClaws 2-1 at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Hot Rods (19-11) have taken three of the first four in the series from Jersey Shore (10-19).

With two outs, Garrett Hiott hit a grounder to short that got by shortstop Casey Martin allowing Hernandez, who was placed at second base to start the inning per the new extra inning rules, to score the winning run. The BlueClaws couldn't score DJ Stewart from third with one out in the top of the inning.

Aidan Anderson (0-1) took the loss for Jersey Shore, though the run he was charged with was unearned. Anthony Molina (2-0) earned the win for the Hot Rods, getting the last six outs in victory.

Alika Williams' RBI groundout in the third inning put the Hot Rods ahead 1-0. The BlueClaws tied the game in the fifth on an RBI single from Ethan Wilson that brought home Baron Radcliff.

Jersey Shore starter Victor Vargas gave up one run over four innings and the BlueClaws bullpen did not allow an earned run over six innings in relief. Andrew Schultz threw a scoreles inning. Dominic Pipkin got the next four outs, while Jason Ruffcorn got the next five. Anderson threw a scoreless ninth before the winning run scored in the bottom of the 10th.

Wilson, McCarthy Tatum and Nicolas Torres all had two hits for the BlueClaws. Tatum has six hits over the last three days.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 7:35 pm.

