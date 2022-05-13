Stephens Spoils Dash's Comeback in Braves Walk-Off Win

May 13, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Dash dropped game three in a 3-2 loss against the Rome Braves in what was a pitching duel for most of the game.

Rome got out to a quick start in the bottom of the first. After a groundout to start the inning, Jordan Mikel walked two straight batters, before throwing a wild pitch that allowed Vaughn Grissom to get to third base. Landon Stephens on the next at-bat then drove Grissom in on a sacrifice fly.

After a run in the first inning, the score held at 1-0 through six innings, thanks to the pitching of Mikel, who allowed just one run and hit, and Wilber Perez, who relived Mikel and pitched a perfect inning. Luis De Avila worked through six scoreless frames for Rome and struck out six while allowing just four hits.

The Dash would get to De Avila's replacement though, as in the bottom of the seventh Luis Curbelo sent a 1-1 pitch in the bleachers to make the score 1-1. Then again in the next frame, they were able to put another run on the board. Duke Ellis drew a walk and then stole second base for his xxx steal of the year. Luis Mieses would then hit a single into left field, plating Ellis and giving the Dash the lead.

Vince Vannelle stifled the Braves in the bottom of the eighth, but in the ninth, the Braves would fire back in dramatic fashion. After a leadoff single by Justyn-Henry Malloy, Stephens launched a two-run, walk-off home run to give Rome a 3-2 win and give them the three games to none lead in the series.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.