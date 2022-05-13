Crawdads Hold Hoppers to 2 Hits in 3-0 Win
May 13, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC- The Crawdads rode a pair of homeruns and a dominant performance by the pitching staff to a 3-0 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers.
The Crawdads put up the first runs of the game in the fourth inning. Jayce Easley singled to right to get on board to lead off the inning. Evan Carter took on center field for his second homerun of the season to give the 'Dads a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth inning the Crawdads added on another insurance run as Keyber Rodriguez homered to left.
Nick Krauth got the start for the Crawdads, tossing six shutout frames. He allowed two hits and two walks and struck out five. Joe Corbett pitched two innings and Marc Church picked up the save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
Following tomorrow night's game, Love & The Outcome will perform a Christian concert presented by Crossnore Communities for Children and 106.9 The Light. The game will have a special 5pm start time.
