Hot Rods Game Notes

A Quiet Night in Brooklyn... Bowling Green gets two of their seven hits, including their only run, in the first inning and Brooklyn scores the next three to even up the series at two in Coney Island. The 3-1 loss was the first of the season for Mason Montgomery, who struck out six in 4.1 innings of work. The Hot Rods got multi-hit games from Ronny Simon and Diego Infante, as well as a combined 3.2 scoreless innings of relief from Graeme Stinson and Matthew Peguero.

Friday's Notes... Montgomery's 4.1 innings of work set a new career-high for the lefty... Simon had his fifth multi-hit game of the season... Infante also had his fourth multi-hit effort of the year... Simon has a team-leading seven-game hit streak... Driscoll extended his hit streak to six games... Matthew Dyer pinch-hit for Garrett Hiott in the seventh inning of Friday's game... The series is tied 2-2... BG is 0-2 in games decided by two runs this season... Hot Rods starters are 2-4 when taking the decision in 2022.

Tight at the Top... The Hot Rods lead the South Division of the South Atlantic League by one game after Friday's loss. Rome and Winston-Salem remain deadlocked in second place, with each club a game behind at 12-7. Hickory is three games back with a 10-9 record. In the North, Aberdeen leads the way with a 14-5 record, with Hudson Valley three games back at 11-8. Brooklyn moves into sole possession of third place, four games back with a 10-9 record.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped clean up from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the clean up of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from across the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest-ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switched to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

