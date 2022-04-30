HVR Game Notes - April 30, 2022

Wilmington Blue Rocks (9-10) vs. Hudson Valley Renegades (11-8)

RHP Seth Shuman (1-0, 2.84 ERA) vs. RHP Blas Castaño (0-2, 6.00 ERA)

| Game 20 | Home Game 11 | Dutchess Stadium | Wappingers Falls, NY | April 30, 2022 | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

Stat Packs, Game Notes, and Lineups are available in the Renegades Digital Press Room: www.bit.ly/HVRPressRoom

Video Highlights will be updated throughout the game at this link (credit: Hudson Valley Renegades/MiLB.tv): 04-30 Hudson Valley Broadcast Highlights

HITTING THE HOME STRETCH: The Hudson Valley Renegades play the 11th game of their 12-game homestand tonight as they welcome the Wilmington Blue Rocks to Dutchess Stadium. Not only is this the only series between the Renegades and Blue Rocks in the first half of the season, but it is the only trip of the year for Wilmington to the Hudson Valley. The final nine games of the 15-game season series will be played in Delaware at Frawley Stadium. Last year, the Renegades won the season-series from Wilmington 14-10. With a win tonight, the Renegades will clinch a series win from the Blue Rocks.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Renegades tied their season-high by clobbering three home runs and got a stellar pitching performance to defeat the Wilmington Blue Rocks 9-2 on Friday night. Trey Sweeney, Austin Wells and Tyler Hardman all went deep in the win, and Beck Way picked up the win, tossing 5.0 innings of one-run ball. Nelvin Correa had a strong appearance out of the bullpen, striking out six in 2.0 innings of middle relief.

FUN DIFFERENTIAL: Through 19 games, the Renegades are +25 in run differential, second-best in the South Atlantic League North Division. Aberdeen (+31) has the best run differential in the division, while Bowling Green (+39) is tops in the SAL. However, with only 65 runs allowed, the Renegades have allowed the second-fewest runs of any team in the 12-team league, with Brooklyn (60 RA) being the only team to give up fewer.

PITCHING NINJAS: During the first 10 games of the current homestand, the Renegades have put up some impressive pitching numbers. Here are some numbers that illustrate that dominance:

- The Renegades have thrown two two-hitters (4/21, 4/24) and one one-hitter (4/23).

- From the 7th inning on 4/22 through the top of the fifth of Game 1 of the doubleheader on 4/27, Renegades pitchers combined to throw 25.1 scoreless innings, a new Yankees-era franchise record.

- From the 1st inning on 4/23 through the 6th inning on 4/24, Renegades pitchers combined to throw 14.1 consecutive hitless innings. They held Brooklyn to just three total hits in the last two games of the series (27 K, 5 BB).

- Hudson Valley pitchers have racked up 120 strikeouts in the homestand (12.45 K/9).

- Despite losing 4.0 innings to a doubleheader, Renegades pitchers are third in the South Atlantic League in strikeouts, with 215, trailing only Rome (233) and Aberdeen (231). No other team has more than 200 strikeouts recorded.

HOPE THIS FINDS YOU WELLS: After a slow start to the season, Austin Wells has put together a torrid stretch in the last two weeks. In his last eight games (since 4/17), the catcher is 13-for-26, with two doubles, two home run, nine walks, seven strikeouts and six stolen bases. With the outburst, he raised his season batting line from .148/.273/.222 to .321/.456/.509, a 470-point jump in OPS. Wells is the Yankees No. 4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, who also ranks him as the No. 95 prospect in MiLB, and the No. 10 overall catching prospect.

OFF TO THE RACES: Through 19 games, the Hudson Valley Renegades are second among High-A teams in stolen bases with 47.

- Jersey Shore (PHI) has 49 to pace all High-A clubs, Aberdeen (BAL) has 33 for the third-most behind Hudson Valley. The Gades has been caught stealing 11 times, leading to a success rate of 81.0%.

- Across all levels of the minors, the Renegades have the second-most steals, with Lake Elsinore (A, SD) just behind with 46.

- The Renegades have stolen the most bases of any team in the Yankees organization, with Somerset (AA) ranking second with 32.

- With 47 steals through 19 games, the Renegades are stealing an average of 2.47 bases per game, which puts them on pace for 327 on the season, which would smash the previous franchise record of 149 in 2021.

- Cooper Bowman leads the team with 11 steals, which is tied for second in the SAL. Bowman has stolen multiple bases in a game four times this season. Aldenis Sánchez is tied for fifth in the circuit with eight swipes.

- Austin Wells is 7-for-7 in steals this year, and is 23-for-23 in stolen base attempts in his career.

- The Renegades have stolen six bases in a game as a team twice this season.

CLOSE CALLS: With a 3-2 win over Wilmington in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader, the Renegades scored their first one-run win of the season, running their record in such contests to 1-4. Hudson Valley is 4-2, however, in games decided by two-runs. In 2021, the Gades were 25-12 (.676) in one-run games, and 11-11 (.500) in two-run games.

A NEW ERA: With a team ERA of just 3.09 (56 ER/163.0 IP), the Hudson Valley Renegades rank second in the South Atlantic League in ERA behind Brooklyn (3.04). Additionally, that mark is the fifth-best among High-A teams, with Lake County (2.73, CLE), Cedar Rapids (2.76, MIN), and Tri-City (2.87, LAA) all posting sub-3.00 marks.

ON THE CLOCK: Friday, April 15 marked an historic day for the South Atlantic League and across Minor League Baseball as it was the first game in which the new pitch clock rules were enforced. In the first night under the rules, game times across Minor League Baseball plummeted, with nearly 30 minutes shaved off the average game, according to numbers run by J.J. Cooper of Baseball America. Through Tuesday's action, average game times have been cut by approximately 20 minutes, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. However, MLB has temporarily suspended the pitch clock at Dutchess Stadium until further notice. Even without the pitch clock, the Renegades have played only one game longer than three hours since the implementation of the rules.

