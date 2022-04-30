Bowling Green Drops Second Straight in Brooklyn

Brooklyn, New York - For the second-straight series the Bowling Green Hot Rods (13-7) enter the final game trailing 3-2, falling 5-2 to the Brooklyn Cyclones (11-9) on Saturday afternoon. Bowling Green and Brooklyn play the series finale at 1:00 pm CDT on Sunday at Maimonides Park.

Brooklyn put two across in the first, the only time in the first five games of the series where the Cyclones scored in the opening frame, but Bowling Green stormed back in the fourth to tie things up. Osleivis Basabe started off the inning with a single up the middle, and advanced to third on a hit-and-run off the bat of Diego Infante. Tanner Murray singled in a run on a liner that was almost caught by Cyclones right fielder Brandon McIlwain. Infante moved to third on the play before he was driven in on Beau Brundage's sacrifice fly to center field, tying the game at two. Brooklyn added a run in the sixth to break the draw and extended their lead with two more in the eighth, going on to beat BG, 5-2.

Nathan Wiles went 3.0 innings in his first outing since 2019, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out two. Franklin Dacosta (0-1) went 4.1 innings in his first relief outing of 2022, taking the loss on four hits and three runs allowed while walking one and fanning two more. Anthony Molina recorded the final two outs of the eighth, allowing two base hits in his 0.2 frames.

Notes: Saturday's game marked the third time this season that Bowling Green lost consecutive games... Dacosta was the second Hot Rods pitcher to enter a game as both a starter and reliever... Ramirez pinch-hit for Soria in the eighth, marking the second (and most) pinch hitters Bowling Green has used in a single series... Basabe's two base hits gave him his second multi-hit game of the series... Saturday's loss was the first game of the series where Brooklyn scored before Bowling Green... BG is 3-4 when their opponents score the first run... The Hot Rods look to even up the seires with a 1:00 pm CDT Sunday matinee... RH Seth Johnson (0-1, 4.15) faces off against Brooklyn's RH David Griffin (1-0, 2.57) in a rematch of the series-opening pitching matchup... Fans can listen into the game on Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT beginning with the Hot Rods Pregame Show at 5:45 PM... Fans can also listen in via the MiLB First Pitch app on Android and IOS, or go to the Hot Rods website at www.bghotrods.com.

