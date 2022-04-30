Madrigal Erases Tourists Comeback Efforts in 6-5 Dash Victory

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash gutted out a narrow 6-5 victory over the Asheville Tourists to secure at least a split in the series.

Winston-Salem got on the board in the top of the first, with an Adam Hackenberg single to drive in Duke Ellis**.**

Then in the fourth inning, Asheville got on the board.

Zach Daniels lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, which scored Colin Barber**.* Later, *Christian Gonzalez* doubled to bring *Will Wagner** in from second base.

The Tourists added more offense in the fifth. A wild pitch allowed J.C. Correa to score, and then Michael Sandle grounded into a fielder's choice to score Chad Stevens, giving Asheville a 4-1 lead.

The Dash started to claw back in the sixth, with a Tyler Osik RBI single. Then in the seventh, Winston-Salem stayed hot. Moises Castillo doubled to plate Jason Matthews, then Bryan Ramos blasted a go-ahead two-run home run to give the Dash a 5-4 edge.

Harvin Mendoza added another run for the Dash in the ninth, on an RBI single to score Luis Mieses.

In the bottom of the ninth, Nerio Rodriguez cut the Tourists deficit to just 6-5 with a solo blast, but Ty Madrigal shut the door on a 6-5 Winston-Salem win. Madrigal got the save, Wilber Perez got the win, and Ray Gaither suffered the loss.

