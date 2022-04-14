Hot Rods Game Notes

The streak ends at four... Bowling Green dropped their first game of the season in a one-run game in Hickory. Despite shutout season debuts from Seth Johnson and Connor Dryer, the Hot Rods offense combined for five hits, four coming from their eight and nine spots in the order. Beau Brundage and Garrett Hiott led the way at the plate, each going 2-4 with Garrett Hiott adding a double. Wednesday's 1-0 loss was the first time the Hot Rods fell to the Crawdads since June 26, 2021.

Yesterday's notes... Dyer is the first Hot Rods catcher in 2022 to catch a baserunner stealing... Brundage had his first multi-hit game of the year... Hiott had a two-hit game... The Hot Rods tied their best franchise win-loss total through the first five games of the season with a 4-1 record... The last team to do have a 4-1 record was last year's championship team... BG left the bases loaded twice on Wednesday... Both occasions were with two outs...

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest-ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switch to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Smitty... After leading the team to an 82-win season in 2021 and a High-A East (now South Atlantic League) championship, Hot Rods skipper returns to Bowling Green for his second season. He's joined by Bench Coach Skeeter Barnes (second season) and newcomers Alberto Bastardo (Pitching Coach) and Paul Rozzelle (Hitting Coach). Strength and Conditioning Coach Jordan Brown returns for his second full season and third year while Tsutmu Kamiya is in his first year as the Athletic Trainer.

The SAL... After 2021 saw the Hot Rods move to the High-A East, MLB has re-installed the historic names MiLB fans have grown to know for decades. No further re-alignment took place this offseason, but the South Atlantic League now stretches from upstate New York down through the Carolinas and over into Kentucky. The Hot Rods first season in 2009 was as a member of the old South Atlantic League, which did not include the likes of the Brooklyn Cyclones, Hudson Valley Renegades, Wilmington Blue Rocks, Aberdeen Ironbirds, or Winston-Salem Dash. It's truly a new-look Sally League.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience a the ballpark.

