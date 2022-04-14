Renegades' Bats Top Rome

April 14, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







ROME, Ga. - The Hudson Valley Renegades tallied double-digit hits for the fifth time in six games this season in an 8-2 victory Thursday night against the Rome Braves. With the win, the Renegades have won four of their last five contests.

The Renegades in the top of the second when Braves starter Dylan Dodd issued back-to-back walks to Aldenis Sanchez and Tyler Hardman, and Pat DeMarco followed with an RBI double. Two batters later, Aaron Palensky laced a two-run triple to right center to run the lead to 3-0. Palensky had a strong night at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs.

In the top of the third Hudson Valley to added three more runs. Austin Wells and T.J. Rumfield hit back-to-back doubles to extend the lead to 4-0, and Aldenis Sanchez followed with his first High-A home run, a two-run shot to right that made it 6-0. The Rumfield double marked his ninth RBI only six games into the season.

Rome broke through against Renegades starter Matt Sauer in the third. Landon Stephens cracked a two-run homer to trim the deficit to 6-2. That would be the only blemish against Sauer in 3.1 innings. He allowed just two runs on two hits, walking three and striking out four.

The braves loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth, but Michael Giacone induced a Vaughn Grissom inning-ending 6-4-3 double play to keep the Renegades' lead at four. After escaping the initial trouble, Giacone (2-0) pieced together a second consecutive winning relief outing (2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) before giving way to Carson Coleman in the sixth.

In that frame, Rome had two on and two out when Cody Milligan singled to left, Palensky unleashed a dart to home and to nail Rusber Estrada for the final out of the inning. Coleman finished with 2.1 scoreless relief innings of his own (2 H, 1 BB, 2 K).

The Renegades added two in the top of the eighth against Rome reliever Dylan Spain on a Palensky single and a sac fly from Trey Sweeny to extend the lead to 8-2. Rodney Hutchison closed out the win with a scoreless ninth, wrapping up a masterful night for the Hudson Valley bullpen: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 K.

Hudson Valley continues its series with Rome on Friday at AdventHealth Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m., with coverage beginning on the Renegades Baseball Network at 6:45. RHP Beck Way (0-0, 6.23 ERA) will toe the rubber for Renegades. RHP Andrew Hoffman (0-0, 4.50 ERA) takes the ball for Rome.

POSTGAME NOTES: Thursday's contest was the fourth time in six games the Renegades have scored first, holding a 3-1 record when grabbing the early lead... After having his 26-game on-base streak spanning back to 2021 snapped in last night's 8-1 loss, Aldenis Sanchez responded with his fourth professional home run tonight - his only two homers last year both came in his final game with Low-A Tampa, launching third and seventh inning jacks against St. Lucie (8/19).

Hudson Valley Renegades Record:

4-2

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.