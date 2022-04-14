Cyclones & Blue Claws Rained out on Thursday

April 14, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The game scheduled for Thursday, April 14th has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 16th starting at noon. Both games will be seven innings with approximately 30 minutes between games. Those who have tickets for Thursday night's game may exchange them ONLY AT THE MAIMONIDES PARK BOX OFFICE for a future Cyclones game for up to one calendar year.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.