Dash Battle Back Late to Take Game Three against Greensboro

Winston-Salem, N.C. - Winston-Salem opened up the scoring right away against the Grasshoppers. Luis Mieses singled into right field to plate Oscar Colas from second, although Moises Castillo was gunned down trying to advance to third base.

Sean Burke made his second start of the season, and he was locked in early. Burke faced just one more than the minimum through four innings, fanning four 'Hoppers hitters and allowing just a lone base runner on a walk.

More offense came for Winston-Salem in the fourth inning.

Jason Matthews and Moises Castillo both drew walks, bringing up Mieses with two outs. The lefty came through for the Dash, lacing a double into the right field corner to clear the bases, and give Winston-Salem a 3-0 lead.

Greensboro got on the board in the top of the fifth, when Eli Wilson drove a ball deep enough into left field to plate Dariel Lopez on the sacrifice fly.

The Dash got that run right back on the home half of the inning, when an error allowed T**errell Tatum** to scamper home.

The big inning for Greensboro came in the top of the 6th. With two outs, Matt Gorski reached on an error, before stealing both second and third. Dariel Lopez walked, then Yoyner Fajardo drove Gorski in on a single to center. The big blow came off the bat of Ernny Ordonez, who deposited an 0-1 pitch into the Foothills Flight Deck, for a go-ahead 3-run home run.

However, the Dash battled back in the home seventh. Moises Castillo tied the game on an infield dribbler right in front of the plate, then Bryan Ramos brought home the go-ahead run on another softly hit roller down the third base line to give Winston-Salem a 6-5 edge.

From there, it was lights out from the Dash bullpen to lock down a 6-5 win over Greensboro.

Yoelvin Silven earned the win, Taylor Broadway picked up the save, while Ricky DeVito was saddled with the loss. Matt Thompson takes the ball in game four for the Dash, opposing Domingo Gonzalez.

