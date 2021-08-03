Hot Rods Game Notes

It's the first time these two teams have played their franchise's histories.

Sunday... The Hot Rods fell in the series finale against the Aberdeen Ironbirds 10-2 on Sunday. Jacson McGowan launched his 13th homer of the season in the second inning, supplying half of Bowling Green's offense. Grant Witherspoon collected an RBI single in the third inning and extended his hit streak to 13 games. This was the last game between the Hot Rods and Ironbirds this season, and Bowling Green took the season series 10-2

New Additions... Over the past week, two new pitchers were added to the Hot Rods roster. RHP Angel Felipe was added on August 1st and made his first appearance for the Hot Rods the same day. He tossed two innings and four unearned runs. RHP Taj Bradley was added on August 3rd after racking up a 9-3 record with a 1.76 ERA over 15 games pitched in Low A Charleston. With the two additions, the Hot Rods roster now sits at 27 players.

July Final...The Hot Rods were one of the hottest teams in baseball in July, posting a 22-7 record over the course of the month. BG batted .270 as a team while hitting 40 homers with 170 runs scored, slugging .470 as a team with an OPS of .814. Grant Witherspoon batted .365 for the month in 24 games while Hill Alexander batted .379 in 19. Witherspoon and Jordan Qsar led the team with 10 homers while Witherspoon knocked in a team-leading 23 RBIs. Tanner Dodson finished the month 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA out of the bullpen while John Doxakis pitched a team-leading 29.0 innings with a 2.17 ERA with a club-best 30 strikeouts. Hot Rods pitching posted a 3.31 ERA as a staff with 303 strikeouts to just 75 walks.

Spoonman... Hot Rods outfielder Grant Witherspoon is on a hitting streak that's reached 13 games. Spoon is batting .393 over his last 13 games while slugging .679 with three homers, two triples, and three doubles. He's also knocked in 15 RBIs while scoring nine of his own. The longest streak in BG history is Brandon Lowe's 18-gamer in 2016. His 13 game streak this season is the second-longest in 2021 behind Ruben Cardenas' 15 gamer. The only other active streak is Hill Alexander, which is at six games.

Sunday's Notes... Witherspoon extended his hit streak to 13 games... He had his 15th multi-hit effort... Jones had his 15th multi-hit game of the season... Edwards set a new career-high with three walks... It's the fourth time a Hot Rods hitter has had a three-walk game this season, which is the single-game high... RHP Tanner Dodson was promoted to AA Montgomery before Sunday's game... McGowan has hit nine of his 13 homers on the road... The Hot Rods won the season series against Aberdeen 10-2...

Now pitching: Michael Mercado... The Hot Rods righty had 22 strikeouts in the month of July. This is his second-most in any month this season, falling just short of the 23 K's he posted in June. With his 22 strikeouts, he also walked 12 batters, which is the most free passes he has issued in a month during the 2021 campaign.

