Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (August 3)

August 3, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Dash take on Asheville for the first game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (30-48) vs. ASHEVILLE TOURISTS (32-43)

RHP Davis Martin (2-5, 5.60 ERA) vs. RHP Alfredi Jimenez (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

6:35 p.m. - McCormick Field (Asheville, NC)

Game #79

DASH FLASHBACK

After dropping five of six games against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the Dash travel to Asheville to do battle with the Tourists for the second time this year. In the first six-game matchup this year, the Tourists grabbed the series win after taking four of six at McCormick Field, including a 15-14 win in the series opener. Asheville bookended the series with a 9-3 victory and series win, moving ahead of the Dash in the standings in the process. Winston-Salem sits 3.5 games behind the Tourists for sixth place in the High-A East South, meaning the Dash can reclaim sixth with a series win over Asheville.

THE RECENT CALL-UP

Pitching for the second time with Asheville, Alfredi Jimenez toes the rubber for the the Tourists in the series opener. The righty was signed as an international free agent in 2017 from the Dominican Republic and has worked his way through the Astros system by striking out plenty of batters in each stop.

After punching out a combined 90 hitters in 72 innings through his first two seasons, the righty began the season with Low-A Fayetteville where he picked up where he left off. Jimenez struck out 55 in 50 innings while amassing a 1-3 record and 4.11 ERA, walking just 14 hitters during his 12 appearances with the Woodpeckers.

After his final appearance with Fayetteville, Jimenez was promoted to Asheville on July 27, making his High-A debut with a four-inning, two-earned run performance against the Rome Braves, striking out six in an eventual 9-4 Braves win.

Armed with a fastball that hits 95, the righty carries immense potential and figures to continue his trend of strikeouts as he makes his way through the Houston system.

GUESS WHO'S BACK, BACK AGAIN

After receiving a promotion from Low-A Kannapolis on August 1, Luis Mieses returned to Winston-Salem after slashing .305/.347/.463 in 52 games with the Cannon Ballers. The outfielder also slugged six homers while logging 41 RBIs.

THE RED-HOT GAMECOCK

After a scorching series in Greensboro, Alex Destino has shot up the Dash and High-A East leaderboards in several offensive categories. The former South Carolina Gamecock ranks seventh in the High-A East in homers (16), 13th in RBIs (45), and 14th in slugging (.498).

FORMER DASH AT THE NEXT LEVEL

Since the start of the 2021 season, the Dash have promoted nine players to either Double-A Birmingham or Triple-A Charlotte. Many of these players have thrived at the next levels, including recent call-up Caleb Freeman, who struck out four in two perfect innings in his Birmingham Barons debut. Jason Bilous has also impressed at the Double-A level - through 11 starts, the righty has struck out 54 in 44.1 innings with the Barons. Another Dash starter, Taylor Varnell, has punched out nine in seven innings with the Barons this season, parlaying a five-inning shutout start in his Birmingham debut to earn his first Double-A win.

Offensively, Yolbert Sanchez has torched Double-A pitching through his first two series with the Barons. Sanchez is slashing .474/.512/.553 with three doubles and 18 hits while showcasing his regular brand of strong defense.

Winston-Salem has seen three players suit up for both the Dash and Triple-A Charlotte this season as well. Evan Skoug and Johan Cruz have made their Triple-A debuts this year, while Lane Ramsey has pitched for the Dash, Barons, and Knights in 2021, striking out 5 in 3.2 innings after being called up to Charlotte on July 22.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Winston-Salem will hand the ball to Johan Dominguez in game two of the series. The righty suffered his worst outing of the year against the Tourists on June 22, allowing nine earned runs in two innings in a losing effort.

Asheville turns to Brayan de Paula for the southpaw's fourth start and 10th appearance of the year. The lefty was called up from Low-A Fayetteville on June 19 and holds a 6.17 ERA in 23.1 innings, fanning 26.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.