Marrero, Drive Take Game One Over Rome, 5-1

August 3, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Greenville Drive News Release







Greenville, S.C. - Elih Marrero roped three doubles and registered three RBI while Brandon Walter tossed 6.0 innings of one run ball with eight strikeouts enroute to a 5-1 win in game one over Rome Tuesday night at Fluor Field.

For the night, Greenville combined for eight hits and three doubles. Marrero went 3-for-3 with the aforementioned three doubles and three RBI. It was a game-high while establishing a new season-high in hits and RBI. Cole Brannen collected one hit and one RBI. Christian Koss tallied an RBI on a sac fly. Stephen Scott roped a single to notch his first hit at Fluor Field.

Walter earned his second-straight win. He surrendered five hits and one walk over his 6.0 innings. Dylan Spacke hurled 2.0 shutout innings while fanning 4. Brendan Cellucci finished the game off in the ninth with three punchouts.

A.J. Puckett was charged with the loss after relenting two runs over 5.0 innings.

The Drive plated their first run of the game in the third inning. Marrero got the inning started with a leadoff double off the Green Monster. With Brannen batting, Marrero advanced to third on a passed ball. Brannen then lined an RBI single to left to give the home team a 1-0 lead.

Greenville added to its lead, 2-0, in the fifth inning. Scott led off the frame with a walk. Two batters later he got to third on Marrero's second double of the game. Brannen then walked to load the bases. That brought up Koss who skied a ball to right-center for a sac fly.

Rome got on the board in the top of the sixth on an RBI single by Kevin Josephina, making the score 2-1 in favor of the home team.

However, the Drive tallied three-runs in the sixth inning to put the game away. With one out, Howlett and Davis mashed back-to-back singles, putting runners on first and third. Howlett was then forced out trying to score on a groundball by Scott. D'Alessandro walk to load the bases. That brought up Marrero who laced a three-run double to left-center to clear the bases, giving them a 5-1 advantage.

Game two is scheduled for 7:05 Wednesday night at Fluor Field. The Drive are set to throw Brian Van Belle while the Braves are slated to start Jared Shuster.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.