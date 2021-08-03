Rome Braves Announce Roster Moves

ROME, GA - The Rome Braves, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced three roster moves ahead of tonight's series-opener at Greenville.

Right-handed pitcher Alan Rangel has earned a promotion to Double-A Mississippi. The veteran hurler has spent each of the last four seasons in Rome but has posted his best numbers as a member of the High-A Braves in 2021. Rangel has struck out 95 batters in 70 2/3 innings. He is 4-5 on the season with an ERA of 3.57.

The R-Braves receive two players in corresponding moves. Right-handed pitcher Emmanuel Ramirez comes to Rome after spending all of this season in Mississippi. The native of the Dominican Republic has carried a 9.70 in 17 appearances for the M-Braves. He was signed by the Atlanta Braves on November 16, 2020, after spending six seasons with the Padres organization.

Additionally, Rome receives shortstop Luke Waddell from the Florida Coast League Braves. The Georgia Tech product was a fifth-round selection by Atlanta in June's First-Year Player Draft.

Ramirez will wear jersey no. 34 while Waddell will sport jersey no. 9.

The Rome roster now has 29 active, 1 injured, and 0 inactive players.

