Hot Rods Game Notes

Sunday... Bowling Green capped off their trip to Rome with a 5-3 win on Sunday. Hill Alexander led the offense with two RBIs, finishing 2-3 on the day. Curtis Mead and Evan Edwards contributed as well, both knocking in a run. Jacob Lopez started the game, tossing 5.0 innings and holding the Braves to one run on three hits while striking out five. Miller Hogan earned his second win of the season after blowing a save, pitching the final 2.0 innings in the Hot Rods 39th win of the season.

The Century Mark... Jacson McGowan's clout to dead-center in Saturday's first game of the doubleheader was the 100th homer of the 2021 season for BG. Through 60 games, it's already the third-most homers hit in a single season for the Hot Rods behind 2011's club record 106 blasts and 2012's 105. Both of those seasons also happened to be the only time Bowling Green played the full 140-game schedule. This season is shortened to 120 games.

All-Time Winner... After earning a win against the Rome Braves on July 7th, Alan Strong became the Hot Rods all-time wins leader. Strong is 5-0 this season, raising his win total for Bowling Green to 15 between 2019 and 2021. He surpassed Chris Pike who played with the Hot Rods for parts of the 2015 and 2017 season where he accumulated 14 wins.

Player Movement... OF Niko Hulsizer has been promoted to AA Montgomery after his stellar month of June. He brought home the High-A East Player of the Month award after batting .325 and leading the league in homers (10), RBI (30), and OPS (1.220). OF Michael Gigliotti was activated from the IL and will join Bowling Green this homestand. He ended the 2019 season at the A-Advanced level before being traded to the Rays in 2020. INF Osmy Gregorio was released, bringing the Hot Rods to 29 players on their current roster.

Former Hot Rods in the Olympics... Joe Ryan and Shane Baz have been named to the U.S Olympic Team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Ryan, pitched in six games with Bowling Green in 2019, posting a 2-2 record with a 2.93 ERA. Baz played the entirety of his 2019 season with the Hot Rods, finishing with a 3-2 record with a 2.99 ERA over 81.1 innings pitched. Both pitchers are currently playing at the AAA level with the Durham Bulls and open the Olympic Games on Friday, July 30, against Isreal.

Sunday's Notes... Alexander had his fifth multi-RBI game of the season with Bowling Green... He's also got a five-game hit streak... Alexander has six multi-hit games with BG this season... McGowan has reached safely in eight consecutive games... Mead recorded his first multi-hit game as a Hot Rod... BG is 3-0 in games following a doubleheader... The team won their eight-game series against the Braves 5-3... Jesse Franklin V has hit seven homers against BG this season, which is half of his season total...

Now pitching: Jayden Murray... After winning High-A East Pitcher of the Month, Murray has continued his dominance to start July. He has made two starts this month, working through a combined 10.0 innings, giving up just nine hits and one earned run during that span while striking out 12. His last start at Bowling Green Ballpark on July 1st was arguably his best, working through 5.0 innings, allowing five hits, no runs, and struck out a season-high eight batters.

High-A East League Stories from July 13, 2021

