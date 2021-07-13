Hot Rods - Dash Series Opener Postponed on Tuesday

July 13, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky- The Bowling Green Hot Rods and Winston-Salem Dash contest scheduled for Tuesday, July 13 at Bowling Green Ballpark has been postponed due to rain. The series will open with a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 14 with a 5:05 PM CT first pitch for game one. Both games will be seven innings in length.

The Hot Rods and Dash were scheduled to play for the first time ever on Tuesday, having always been in different leagues and levels. Wednesday will mark the third doubleheader the Hot Rods will play over the last week, having completed twin bills on Thursday and Saturday against the Rome Braves.

Game two of the doubleheader will take place approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Neither team has announced starting pitchers. Fans can catch all of the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch app, tuning into WBGN 94.5 FM and 1340 AM, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from July 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.