Upcoming Promotional Schedule, July 13-18

State Mutual Stadium, home of the Rome Braves

As the Rome Braves open a six-pack against the Greensboro Grasshoppers this week, the organization would like to highlight several upcoming promotions at State Mutual Stadium. This week's homestand will include two giveaways, one theme night and jersey auction, and game highlights each day.

Rome (32-28) hosts Greensboro (35-25) in a pairing of two of the top three teams in the High-A East South. It will be the only time the Grasshoppers, a former member of the South Atlantic League, will visit Floyd County in the 2021 regular season.

Tuesday, July 13

Rome opens the home series against longtime foe Greensboro at 7 p.m. this evening. Tuesday's daily promotion is $2 Tuesday, in which fans can receive $2 off any bowl ticket or purchase hot dogs, popcorn, 12oz fountain drinks, and domestic draft beer for $2 each.

Wednesday, July 14

Game 2 against the Grasshoppers is set for a 7 p.m. start time on Wednesday evening. The highlighted ticket offer is All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday. Unlimited concession items, including hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda, will be available in the All-You-Can-Eat Ticket Package (which starts at $36). A limit of two items will be permitted each trip to the concession stand.

Thursday, July 15

The R-Braves will host their High-A East South foes for the third time this week on Thursday evening. That game at State Mutual Stadium will begin at 7 p.m. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a bobblehead of 2003 Rome Brave and Atlanta Brave legend Brian McCann. The bobblehead giveaway is presented by AGC Pediatrics and is a makeup of the June 19th rainout.

Friday, July 16

Friday night will see Greensboro and Rome square off for the fourth time this week. The weekend affair is slated to start at 7 p.m. The Rome Braves will be hosting consecutive giveaway nights: the first 500 fans through the gates on Friday night will receive a Ronald Acuña Jr. cooling towel. The towel giveaway is presented by Giggity's Sports Bar and Grill.

Saturday, July 17

The Grasshoppers and R-Braves will play their penultimate matchup on Saturday night in Floyd County. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. Saturday's showdown will include another theme night. The Rome Braves will be turning back the clock with 90s Night. Fans can enjoy everything 90s related including an opportunity to bid on game-worn specialty jerseys. All proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

Sunday, July 18

Rome will host Greensboro for the sixth and final time on Sunday afternoon. Game-time is currently listed for 2 p.m. on Sunday. Sunday's ticket offer is Family Fun Day. The Family Fun Day Pack includes four tickets, four hats, four hamburgers, four sodas, and four popcorns (over $100 value) for just $50. The Family Fun Day pack must be purchased ahead of time, as there are no day-of purchases.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit RomeBraves.com/Promotions or call the Rome Braves Box Office at 706-378-5144.

