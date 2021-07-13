Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 13)

The Dash take on Bowling Green for the first game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. EST.

Winston-Salem Dash (26-34) vs. BOWLING GREEN HOT RODS (39-21)

LHP Taylor Varnell (4-2, 2.47 ERA) vs. RHP Jayden Murray (6-1, 1.71 ERA)

7:35 p.m. EST - Bowling Green Ballpark (Bowling Green, KY)

Game #61

W-S HEADS TO THE COMMONWEALTH

After Winston-Salem edged the Hickory Crawdads in the series finale Sunday, the Dash travel nearly 463 miles to Bowling Green, KY for a six-game set with the Hot Rods. The Dash stand 13 games behind first-place Bowling Green, but just six games behind Rome for third place.

The Dash enter the Commonwealth of Kentucky with ten players on the injured list and one on the inactive/suspended list, marking the most players on the IL this year for Winston-Salem. Despite the injuries, the Dash carry a better road record (14-16) than homer record (12-18), one of three teams to carry the distinction.

In the series opener, two of the best pitchers in the High-A East go head-to-head. Jayden Murray and Taylor Varnell square off as the High-A East leaders in ERA, with Murray ranking ahead of the Dash lefty Varnell by 0.76. The two are expected to start the finale of the six-game set as well.

Bowling Green has taken care of business at home this year, holding an 18-6 record at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods boast an impressive 28-14 record against teams with above .500 records while featuring a +82 run differential, the best in the High-A East.

JAYDEN MURRAY: ERA LEADER, STAFF ACE

The High-A East leader in ERA Jayden Murray toes the rubber in the series opener for Bowling Green. Murray's ERA of 1.71 is tops in the league, ranking ahead of Dash pitcher and starter Taylor Varnell (2.47). The impressive numbers continue for the righty, with Murray ranking first in WHIP (0.72), wins (6), while ranking eighth in innings pitched (52.2).

A 23rd-round choice from Dixie (UT) State, Murray dazzled in 2019, fanning 47 in 40.1 innings while maintaining a 2.45 ERA and 0.97 WHIP. The righty continued his torrid pace this year, tossing 12.2 shutout innings over his first three starts for Bowling Green. Armed with a plus fastball and curveball according to Fangraphs, the righty has struck out three or more hitters in every start this year, punching out a season-best eight on July 1 against Greensboro.

OUR BOY ELOY

After being assigned to Winston-Salem on July 9 for a rehab assignment, Eloy Jiménez showed no signs of rust in his second career stint with the Dash. In his 2021 rehab debut, Jiménez finished 2-4 with a homer and two RBIs, slugging a 377-foot big fly to help lead the Dash to a 9-6 win. In his second game, Jiménez reached base three times and scored a run while playing in left field during the Winston-Salem win.

Jiménez's second trip to Camel City was a short one, as Eloy was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte after the conclusion of the Dash-Crawdads series on July 11.

THE FUTURE MEMBERS OF THE DASH AND THE WHITE SOX

With the first ten rounds of the MLB Draft in the books, the Chicago White Sox selected eight pitchers and two positions players. Chicago's first round pick (22nd overall) was high school infielder Colson Montgomery from Southridge (IN) High School. Montgomery, who committed to Indiana University for both baseball and basketball, was the first prep player selected by the White Sox in the first round since 2012. The only other position player taken was Wes Kath, a third baseman from Desert Mountain (AZ) High School in the second round (57th overall).

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Dan Metzdorf will make his second start of the season in the game two for the Dash. In his first start against Hickory on July 10, the southpaw tossed three innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits while striking out one. Metzdorf began the year as a reliever and is filling in as a starter due to the rash of Dash injuries.

The Hot Rods turn to John Doxakis for his 12th start of the season Wednesday. The southpaw was a second-round selection from Texas A&M in 2019 and has punched out 59 in 47 innings between High-A Bowling Green and Low-A Charleston. Doxakis was promoted from Charleston on June 15 and is set to make his fifth start with the Hot Rods Wednesday.

