Hot Rods Game Notes

Yesterday... The Hot Rods dropped their first game at home since June 8th in a 7-3 loss to the Grasshoppers Thursday. Four unearned runs came in to score in the fourth inning for Greensboro on two errors for Bowling Green. Jayden Murray was charged with his first loss of the season, pitching 5.0 innings and struck out a season-high eight batters, while the offense brought in three runs on four hits.

Players of the Month... Bowling Green swept the monthly awards for June. Niko Hulsizer earned player of the month honors, while Jayden Murray received the pitcher of the month distinction. Hulsizer led the High-A East with 10 homers, 30 RBIs, a .779 slugging percentage, and posted an OPS of 1.220. He also placed second in the league in runs scored with 25 and posted a .441 OBP. Jayden Murray made four starts in June, finishing with a 4-0 record and a 2.70 ERA. He kept opponents to a measly .141 batting average, allowing just 10 hits over 20.0 innings.

Home Field Advantage... The 7-3 loss for Bowling Green on Thursday was the first loss for them at Bowling Green Ballpark since June 8th. They boast the best home record in the High-A East, going 17-4 on their home turf. The Hot Rods have outscored their opponents 125-85 this year at home, helping add to their league-leading +75 run differential.

Former Hot Rods in the Olympics... Joe Ryan and Shane Baz have been named to the U.S Olympic Team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Ryan pitched in six games with Bowling Green in 2019, posting a 2-2 record with a 2.93 ERA. Baz played the entirety of his 2019 season with the Hot Rods, finishing with a 3-2 record and a 2.99 ERA over 81.1 innings pitched. Both pitchers are currently playing at the AAA level with the Durham Bulls and open the Olympic Games on Friday, July 30, against Isreal.

Goodbye June... The Hot Rods ended the month of June with a 3-2 win over the Grasshoppers. This was just one of 19 wins Bowling Green logged in June, finishing the month with a record of 19-5. The offense flashed its power launching 48 homers, crushing their number of 34 long balls hit in May. The pitching staff posted a 3.80 ERA with 233 strikeouts and 56 walks, lowering their ERA and walks from May.

Yesterday's Notes... Murray's eight strikeouts are a season-high... This was his eighth consecutive outing of 5.0 innings... Hunt collected his team-leading 10th multi-RBI game... This loss for Bowling Green snaps a seven-game win streak at Bowling Green Ballpark... This is the first loss at home for the Hot Rods since June 8th... BG is 19-9 this season when scoring first... Bowling Green is 9-12 this year when being outhit... The Hot Rods are 3-4 against Greensboro all-time... BG is 23-12 against right-handed starters this season... Bowling Green is 2-2 when playing as the Bootleggers...

Now pitching: John Doxakis... This will be the first start at home for the Hot Rods left-hander. He has made two starts for Bowling Green so far this season, giving up four runs in both of his outings. He was called up to Bowling Green after pitching seven games with the Low-A Charleston Riverdogs, earning a 3-1 record with a 2.43 ERA during his time there.

