Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 2)

July 2, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Dash take on Greenville for the fourth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (23-28) vs. GREENVILLE DRIVE (26-25)

LHP Taylor Varnell (4-2, 2.03 ERA) vs. LHP Jay Groome (0-5, 5.71 ERA)

7:05 p.m. - Fluor Field (Greenville, SC)

Game #52

DASH STUMBLE EARLY, HANDED 2ND STRAIGHT LOSS

The Winston-Salem Dash dropped their second game in a row Thursday, allowing 18 hits in a 16-3 loss to the Greenville Drive.

Bailey Horn was given a rude awakening in his Dash debut, allowing seven earned runs in one-third of an inning, yielding five hits in the brief outing. The Dash bullpen was unable to limit the damage further, allowing nine earned runs through the remainder of the game to aid Greenville.

Offensively, the Dash were given homeruns from Yoelqui Cespedes and Yolbert Sanchez to account for the majority of their offensive output. Thursday's game was the second straight game Cespedes belted a homerun. The only other Dash run came in the first, when Winston-Salem scored on a balk with a runner at third.

In the loss, the Dash allowed a new season-high in hits to an opponent, allowing 18 base knocks to the Drive. Tyreque Reed slugged two homers in the win for the Drive, amassing five RBIs, three hits, and three runs. Tyler Dearden racked up four RBIs and three walks in the contest, helping pace Greenville to a 2-1 series lead.

JAY GROOME: THE SEQUEL

The Red Sox first-round selection in 2016, Jay Groome boasts an impressive 6'6" frame and nasty curve that made him a candidate for the first overall selection in 2016. Despite some scouting reports having the southpaw as the top prospect in the draft, he fell to Boston at pick 12, signing an overslot deal with the Red Sox to forgo his commitment to Vanderbilt.

While the potential and upside have always been there for Groome, the ability to stay healthy has not. Groome underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018, missing all of '18 and nearly all of 2019. With 2020 wiped out, the lefty went several years without pitching a full season.

Finally healthy, Groome enters his fourth MiLB season at age 22 with plenty to prove. The potential is still there, and the Red Sox are still hoping he can develop into an MLB ace in the future.

THE HITS KEEP COMING

Coming into the third game of the series against Greenville, the Dash have three players carrying double-digit hit streaks. Both Ian Dawkins and Lenyn Sosa have eclipsed the double-digit threshold in their hitting streaks, with Dawkins carrying a 11-game streak and Sosa logging a hit in 14 straight. The pair of hitting streaks are the two longest by a Dash hitter this year.

Yolbert Sanchez has reached the double figure plateau as well, bringing a 11-game hitting streak into game three against the Drive. Sanchez has flashed power during the streak as well, cracking his first career two homer game against Asheville in the prior series.

THE DASH AND DRIVE: THE SEQUEL

Winston-Salem and Greenville square off for their second head-to-head series of the 2021 campaign Tuesday after the Drive rattled off four straight wins at Truist Stadium from June 10-13.

The Dash jumped ahead 2-0 in the six-game set in Winston-Salem, scoring a pair of 6-4 victories over the Drive - including their largest comeback win of the season on June 8 - to edge Greenville and take the first two games of the series. The Drive bounced back in the following four contests, limiting the Dash to just six runs over the final four games to escape with a series victory.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash send Johan Dominguez to the bump on Friday looking to bounce back from their Thursday loss. Despite the righty's ERA rising to 4.93 over his last two starts, Dominguez still carries a 1.05 WHIP - still among the leaders in the High-A East. Dominguez pitched against the Drive on June 10 at Truist Stadium, allowing two earned runs in 5.2 innings while not factoring into the decision.

Grant Gambrell is slated to make his ninth start of the season for the Drive. Gambrell made his Greenville debut against the Dash on June 12, firing five innings of one-run ball while not factoring into the decision.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from July 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.