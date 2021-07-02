BlueClaws Donate Tickets at Joint Base for Military Appreciation Night; Fans Can Support Program Through Donations

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - In advance of Military Appreciation Night, set for July 8th at FirstEnergy Park, the BlueClaws, through their Host a Hero program, donated tickets and caps to military members on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on Wednesday morning. This program is made possible by donations from fans through the special program.BlueClaws manager Tank Adamson stood next to an M47 Medium Tank on the base Wednesday and made the donation to military members and representatives of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

Through the Host a Hero Program, the BlueClaws collect ticket donations for Vets Night Out from fans to bring military heroes and first responders to the ballpark. These tickets are used for Military Appreciation Night on July 8th and First Responders Night on September 11th. Fans can donate tickets online. Donation rates are as follows:

$50 - host 5 heroes

$100 - host 12 heroes

$250 - host 30 heroes

$500 - host 75 heroes

At Military Appreciation Night, presented by OceanFirst Bank, the BlueClaws will host a Troop Supply Drive in conjunction with the IBEW Local 400 Military Committee. Items that will be collected include: soap, razors, toiletries, socks, non-perishable snacks, sunblock, flashlights, sports equipment, batteries, tissues, and baby wipes.

