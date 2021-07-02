Varnell, Groome Spin Beauties, Bullpen Falls Flat in 3-2 Dash Loss

GREENVILLE, S.C. - A stellar pitching duel ended in a 3-2 loss for the Dash on Friday night as they took on the Greenville Drive in game four of a six-game series at Fluor Field.

Jay Groometook the hill for Greenville and was met with an early offensive spark from the Dash in the first inning. With Yolbert Sanchez aboard, Lenyn Sosa smacked his sixth home run of the season into right field to give the Dash an early 2-0 lead. The moonshot penned the only two runs on the night allowed by Groome, who fanned nine batters while only allowing one more hit and a walk through six innings.

Lefthander Taylor Varnell also went six innings for the Dash only giving up one run while walking three and tying a season-high nine strikeouts. The lone run earned by Varnell came in the third inning as Tyler Dearden singled on a grounder up the middle to bring home Christian Koss and put the Drive within one of tying the game.

The Dash bullpen was shaken up in the eighth inning as Declan Cronin allowed a double and a walk before being relieved by Brian Glowicki. Glowicki dealt a wild pitch advancing both Greenville runners to scoring position, then walked Brandon Howlett to load the bases. Tyler Esplinshot a single into right field to score Howlett and Tyreque Reed, giving the Drive a 3-2 lead which they held through the top of the ninth.

The victory was credited to reliever Jacob Wallace (2-3), with a save awarded to Alex Scherff. Declan Cronin (1-2) took the loss for the Dash.

The Dash now fall behind 3-1 in the series against Greenville, which continues on Saturday night. Johan Dominguez will man the bump for the Dash and face Grant Gambrell who gets the start for Greenville. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET.

