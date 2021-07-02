Varnell, Groome Spin Beauties, Bullpen Falls Flat in 3-2 Dash Loss
July 2, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - A stellar pitching duel ended in a 3-2 loss for the Dash on Friday night as they took on the Greenville Drive in game four of a six-game series at Fluor Field.
Jay Groometook the hill for Greenville and was met with an early offensive spark from the Dash in the first inning. With Yolbert Sanchez aboard, Lenyn Sosa smacked his sixth home run of the season into right field to give the Dash an early 2-0 lead. The moonshot penned the only two runs on the night allowed by Groome, who fanned nine batters while only allowing one more hit and a walk through six innings.
Lefthander Taylor Varnell also went six innings for the Dash only giving up one run while walking three and tying a season-high nine strikeouts. The lone run earned by Varnell came in the third inning as Tyler Dearden singled on a grounder up the middle to bring home Christian Koss and put the Drive within one of tying the game.
The Dash bullpen was shaken up in the eighth inning as Declan Cronin allowed a double and a walk before being relieved by Brian Glowicki. Glowicki dealt a wild pitch advancing both Greenville runners to scoring position, then walked Brandon Howlett to load the bases. Tyler Esplinshot a single into right field to score Howlett and Tyreque Reed, giving the Drive a 3-2 lead which they held through the top of the ninth.
The victory was credited to reliever Jacob Wallace (2-3), with a save awarded to Alex Scherff. Declan Cronin (1-2) took the loss for the Dash.
The Dash now fall behind 3-1 in the series against Greenville, which continues on Saturday night. Johan Dominguez will man the bump for the Dash and face Grant Gambrell who gets the start for Greenville. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET.
• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...
High-A East League Stories from July 2, 2021
- Witherspoon and Qsar Hit Back-To-Back Homers in 6-3 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Varnell, Groome Spin Beauties, Bullpen Falls Flat in 3-2 Dash Loss - Winston-Salem Dash
- Cyclones Score Early, Hold on Late in 6-5 Win - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Nova, Abreu Combine for Six Hits in Much Needed Win - Asheville Tourists
- Ortiz Homers Twice as BlueClaws Best Gades - Hudson Valley Renegades
- 'Dads Win Streak Comes to an End - Hickory Crawdads
- Esplin's Two-Run Single Propels Drive to 3-2 Victory - Greenville Drive
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- BlueClaws Donate Tickets at Joint Base for Military Appreciation Night; Fans Can Support Program Through Donations - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 2) - Winston-Salem Dash
- Murray Strikes out Eight in 7-3 Loss on Thursday - Bowling Green Hot Rods
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winston-Salem Dash Stories
- Varnell, Groome Spin Beauties, Bullpen Falls Flat in 3-2 Dash Loss
- Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 2)
- Greenville Drives Circles Around Winston-Salem as Dash Fall 16-3
- Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 1)
- Reed Homers in Eighth, Drives Away with Victory as Dash Fall 5-4