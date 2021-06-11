Hot Rods Game Notes

Yesterday... Ruben Cardenas and Niko Hulsizer both blasted three-run homers in the Hot Rods 7-1 win on Thursday. Jacob Lopez tossed 3.2 scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking four. Tanner Dodson earned his first win of the season, pitching a scoreless 2.1innings while striking out three and walking one. Zack Trageton pitched the final 3.0 innings, striking out two and picking up his first save of the season.

A+ Power... With 53 homers hit this season, the Hot Rods lead all of High-A baseball in the category. The Asheville Tourists are the next closest team, sitting nine home runs behind Bowling Green with 44. The Hot Rods 53 homers tie them for third in all of the MiLB. They are the only team out of the top six to not play at the AAA level.

Strength vs. Strength... Aberdeen and Bowling Green lead the North and South Divisions this season. The IronBirds leads the North by 3.0 games over Hudson Valley. Even with the with the 15 runs Aberdeen has surrendered in this series, they still lead the league in runs against. The Hot Rods lead the South over Greensboro by 3.5 games. They have scored 201 runs this season and boast the high run differential in the league (+54).

Visitors from the North... This series is the first this season against an opponent for the North Division for the Hot Rods. Bowling Green will play two teams from the North Division this season, including Aberdeen and Wilmington. The IronBirds crossover with four South Division teams this season, playing Bowling Green, Hickory, Greenville, and Rome in 2021.

Yesterday's Notes... Hulsizer extended his hitting streak to six games... He had his fifth multi-RBI game of the season... Hulsizer has five homers in 2021, all of which have come at Bowling Green Ballpark... Cardenas hit his team-leading eighth home run of the year... This was his seventh multi-RBI game of the season, which also leads the team... Lopez's seven strikeouts tie the most he's had at Bowling Green Ballpark in 2021... Lopez tied his career-high with four walks... This is the eighth time this season BG pitching has held opponents to one run or less... The Hot Rods are 13-7 this year when scoring first... They are 13-2 when out-hitting opponents... BG is 6-2 against left-handed starters this year... Bowling Green is 4-0 when Luis Trevino is catching... The Hot Rods are the first team in High-A to reach 21 wins... BG leads all of High-A with 53 home runs... This ties them for third in all of the MiLB... Five out of the top six teams in the home run rankings compete at the AAA level... The High-A Hot Rods are the only team not in AAA...

Now pitching: Jayden Murray... Over six starts this season, Murray has held opponents to just four earned runs. His last four starts have all been a season-high 5.0 innings, with his last coming at home against Rome on June 5th. Opposing hitters are hitting .120 against the righty and he has yet to allow more than two hits in a game this year. His most earned runs allowed was on May 25th in Asheville, letting up two runs on two solo homers.

