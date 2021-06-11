Drive Even Series with 5-1 Victory Over Dash

Winston-Salem, N.C. - Brandon Howlett stayed hot at the plate with a homer, double and two RBI to go along with Dom D'Allessandro's three hits, including an RBI triple, while the Drive pitching staff held the Dash to three hits en route to a 5-1-win Friday night at Truist Stadium.

Chris Murphy started and earned the win for the Drive. The lefty hurled 5.0 shutout innings and allowed three hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Relievers Yorvin Pantoja, Jake Wallace and Brendan Nail held Winston-Salem hitless the rest of the way. Pantoja fanned four over 2.0 innings to get the hold. Wallace walked four and surrendered a run. Nail fanned one in his 2/3 of an inning.

Isaiah Carranza took the loss after surrendering two runs on seven hits and two hits over 3.0 innings.

Offensively, Greenville roped 12 hits, five extra-base hits, and drew seven walks. Howlett led the way with his two hits. Over his last two games, he has four doubles, a single and home run over nine at-bats. D'Allesandro had a game-high three hits, including his RBI triple. Devlin Granberg rounded out the multi-hit efforts with two hits, including a triple and RBI. Cam Cannon extended his hitting streak to six.

The Drive jumped to the lead in their first at-bat of the game. Cannon laced a one-out double left field. A batter later, Tyler Esplin walked. After a groundout, Granberg lined an RBI single to left to plate Cannon and take a 1-0 lead.

In the third inning, Greenville took a 2-0 lead. Esplin led off the frame with a single. He was quickly driven in, as Howlett followed with an RBI double-his fourth double in his last six at-bats.

To lead off the fifth inning, Howlett skied a fly ball to left that cleared the wall for a solo shot and give Greenville a 3-0 advantage.

The Drive added two more in the seventh inning. Granberg got things started with a one-out triple. Kole Cottam followed with an RBI single to plate the fourth run of the game. The next hitter, D'Allessandro, lashed an RBI triple to right for a 5-0 Drive lead.

Winston-Salem got on the board in the ninth after loading the bases with three walks and a wild pitch.

Game five is slated for Saturday night at 6:00 pm in Winston-Salem. Greenville is scheduled to throw right-hander Grant Gambrell while Winston-Salem is set to send right-hander Jeremiah Burke.

