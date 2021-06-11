Brooklyn Bats Silenced in 8-0 Loss to the Gades
June 11, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
BROOKLYN, NY - For the second straight night, the Hudson Valley Renegades shut out the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, 8-0 Friday night at Maimonides Park to take a 3-1 series lead in the six-game set.
Win: Waldichuk (1-0) | Loss: Vilera (0-4)
Attn: 1,597
BIG MOMENTS
Yankees No. 25 prospect, Ken Waldichuk, continued his incredible season with six innings of one-hit ball, allowing just three walks with 10 strikeouts. Waldichuk had a no-hitter for 5 1/3 innings before Antoine Duplantis' single.
Hudson Valley jumped out to a 3-0 lead against Jaison Vilera, scoring a trio of runs in the first two innings. Back-to-back home runs from Evan Alexander and Ezequiel Duran did the damage in a five-run fourth to push the lead to 8-0.
Brooklyn had runners at second and third with one out in the first inning against Waldichuk, but he struck out Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez to end the threat.
KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS
Antoine Duplantis: 1-4
Cody Bohanek 1-3, double, walk
Andrew Edwards: 2 IP, 1 BB, 4 K
NEWS AND NOTES
The Brooklyn Cyclones were shut out for the second time this season, and the second consecutive time. The Cyclones have not scored since the sixth inning of game two on Wednesdays, having been held scoreless for 19 1/3 innings.
Brett Baty committed two errors for the second time this season. Prior to tonight, Baty had not committed an error in 19 games.
Jaison Vilera has allowed a career-high 12 home runs this season.
WHAT'S NEXT
Cyclones vs. Hudson Valley, Saturday, 4 p.m. - Maimonides Park
Probables: RHP Alec Kisena (1-2, 3.24 ERA) vs. LHP Josh Maciejewski (2-2, 8.31 ERA)
Watch: MiLB.TV Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network
