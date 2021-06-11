Brooklyn Bats Silenced in 8-0 Loss to the Gades

June 11, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - For the second straight night, the Hudson Valley Renegades shut out the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, 8-0 Friday night at Maimonides Park to take a 3-1 series lead in the six-game set.

Win: Waldichuk (1-0) | Loss: Vilera (0-4)

Attn: 1,597

BIG MOMENTS

Yankees No. 25 prospect, Ken Waldichuk, continued his incredible season with six innings of one-hit ball, allowing just three walks with 10 strikeouts. Waldichuk had a no-hitter for 5 1/3 innings before Antoine Duplantis' single.

Hudson Valley jumped out to a 3-0 lead against Jaison Vilera, scoring a trio of runs in the first two innings. Back-to-back home runs from Evan Alexander and Ezequiel Duran did the damage in a five-run fourth to push the lead to 8-0.

Brooklyn had runners at second and third with one out in the first inning against Waldichuk, but he struck out Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez to end the threat.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Antoine Duplantis: 1-4

Cody Bohanek 1-3, double, walk

Andrew Edwards: 2 IP, 1 BB, 4 K

NEWS AND NOTES

The Brooklyn Cyclones were shut out for the second time this season, and the second consecutive time. The Cyclones have not scored since the sixth inning of game two on Wednesdays, having been held scoreless for 19 1/3 innings.

Brett Baty committed two errors for the second time this season. Prior to tonight, Baty had not committed an error in 19 games.

Jaison Vilera has allowed a career-high 12 home runs this season.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Hudson Valley, Saturday, 4 p.m. - Maimonides Park

Probables: RHP Alec Kisena (1-2, 3.24 ERA) vs. LHP Josh Maciejewski (2-2, 8.31 ERA)

Watch: MiLB.TV Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from June 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.