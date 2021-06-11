Braves-Tourists Postponed on Friday Night

State Mutual Stadium, home of the Rome Braves

For the second time in four nights, the Rome Braves (17-16) were unable to play the Asheville Tourists (14-18) as the game was postponed. This time around, the game never began and was pushed back because of unplayable field conditions.

There will be a doubleheader at State Mutual Stadium on Saturday between the Braves and the Tourists. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST. Tomorrow is Beach Night, in which fans can enjoy island music, food, and fun while having the opportunity to bid on game-worn Beach Night themed jerseys. All proceeds for the jersey auction benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game can visit the Rome Braves Box Office to exchange those tickets for admission to tomorrow's doubleheader or any other home games this season. For ticketing information, visit RomeBraves.com/Tickets.

