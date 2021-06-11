Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 11)

The Dash take on Greenville for the fourth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (17-16) vs. Greenville Drive (16-17)

RHP Isaiah Carranza (1-5, 8.10 ERA) vs. LHP Chris Murphy (1-2, 4.50 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #34

DRIVE TAKE GAME 3 BEHIND HOWLETT

Despite knotting the game in the seventh at two apiece, the Dash fell 6-2 to the Greenville Drive, snapping their two-game winning streak Thursday night.

Greenville jumped ahead with runs in the fourth and sixth, staking themselves to an early 2-0 edge. Winston-Salem fought back with a two-run blast after Lenyn Sosa went yard, tying the game at two in the seventh while scoring Alex Destino and Sosa. The high-powered Drive offense struck again in the eighth and the ninth, registering four runs to give Greenville a 6-2 victory.

Sosa drove in both Dash runs in the contest while Destino logged a two-hit performance. Trey Jeans sat down all four hitters he faced, striking out two. Johan Doninguez allowed two earned runs over 5.2 innings, striking out four while not factoring into the decision. Brandon Howlett slugged four hits, three doubles, and two RBIs in the win, leading the Drive offense in their 16th victory.

The loss marks the first time the Dash had been tied with their opponent entering the eighth, with the Dash falling to 1-15 when trailing entering the ninth.

THE CHRIS MURPHY FILE

The southpaw Chris Murphy toes the rubber for the Drive, making his seventh start in 2021 and 17th in his career. Murphy carries a career ERA of 2.64, punching out 64 hitters to just 20 walks issued.

Listed as throwing a fastball, changeup, curveball, and slider, Murphy turned in a spectacular junior year at San Diego despite walking too many batters. After ironing out walk issues at the MiLB level, Murphy has mowed through hitters, allowing a .223 career batting average in 61.1 innings.

Armed with a fastball that sits in the mid-90s, scouting reports believe that with improved command, Murphy can begin climbing through the ranks due to his ability to strike hitters out and miss bats. The four-pitch mix that Murphy uses creates confusion among batters, making it more difficult to locate the lefty's pitches due to throwing from a low three-quarters arm slot. Murphy has run into problems against right-handed hitters though, allowing 12 earned runs in 17 innings in 2021.

ISAIAH CARRANZA GETS THE NOD

After allowing one earned run in his first eight innings, Isaiah Carranza has hit a snag in his first professional season, carrying a 1-5 record and 8.10 ERA in 20 innings. Having lost four straight starts, Carranza has had trouble in the fourth and fifth innings, allowing six earned runs between the frames. Despite the high ERA, Fangraphs noted that the righty's FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) is nearly two runs lower than his earned run average, indicating he has experienced some bad luck and occasional untimely fielding.

HEY SIRI, PLAY THE HITS

The Greenville Drive offense is one of the most potent in both the High-A East and High-A. The Drive lead High-A in every triple slash category, leading the way in batting average (.265), on-base percentage (.363), and slugging percentage (.457) entering their series with Winston-Salem. Greenville also finds themselves as the High-A leader in runs scored (197), with a ten-run lead over second place Everett.

The lofty totals continue for the Drive, with Greenville pacing High-A in hits and RBIs, while ranking third in doubles and homeruns and sixth in walks drawn.

The only offensive area Greenville does not thrive? Stolen bases. The Drive have stolen 19 bases all season, ranking second to last in High-A.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash send Davis Martin to the mound Saturday, hoping to earn another victory in the fifth of six games at Truist Stadium. The Dash are 5-2 in Martin's starts this year, with Martin carrying a 2.73 ERA in seven games started. The right maintains a 2-1 record with 40 strikeouts to lead the team.

The Drive were expected to start Brayan Bello - their best pitcher in terms of ERA this season - come Saturday. Bello was recently called up to Double-A Portland, allowing Grant Gambrell to make his first career start with the Drive. Acquired on June 4 as a PTBNL in a trade for Andrew Benintendi, Gambrell made five starts this year for the Quad City River Bandits, High-A affiliate of the Royals.

