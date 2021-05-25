Hot Rods Game Notes

May 25, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







This is the second time the two teams will face each other and the final series the two teams will play during the 2021 regular season.

On Sunday... The Hot Rods used home runs from Jonathan Aranda and Jacson McGowan to lift themselves over the Rome Braves 5-3 on Sunday. These were the first, and only, two home runs hit in the last series by Bowling Green. They have now hit a total of seven long balls on Sundays, their most of any day of the week. Zack Trageton earned his second win of the season, tossing 5.0 innings of one run ball and Jacob Lopez pitched the final 3.0 innings, giving up just one hit and one walk, and striking out four on his way to his first save of the season.

About Asheville... After dropping five out of six games to the Hot Rods a week ago, the Tourists hosted the Greenville Drive and won the series 4-2. Their offense powered through, scoring six or more runs in five of the six games, including 13 runs in a 13-12 series finale victory. Asheville currently has the second lowest run differential in the league, coming in at -11, and have surrendered the most runs in the league with 113.

Leading the League... With a split last week against the Rome Braves, the Hot Rods head into Asheville with a 2.0 game lead on Rome for first place in the High-A East South Division. They currently boast the best record in the High-A East overall, just one win ahead of the 11-7 Aberdeen IronBirds. BG was the first in the league to reach double digit wins and are just one of three teams to currently have double-digit wins.

Dealing Dubs... After the 5-3 victory on Sunday, Hot Rods pitching has held opponents to three or less runs in 11 games this season, including four shutouts. Over the 11 games, Bowling Green has a record of 10-1, with the lone loss coming in a 2-1 contest against Rome last Friday night. The pitching staff has put together a team ERA 3.25.

Sunday's Notes... Aranda tied his single season high in homers on Sunday... He's never hit more than three in a season, but reached that mark 18 games into 2021... Cardenas had a 15-game on-base streak... He's had just three games this season where he has not recorded a hit... Cardenas had his sixth multi-hit game of the season... Martinez had his second... McGowan had his third multi-RBI game of the year... The two HR game for the Hot Rods was the first time the team hit a homer since May 16th.... That was also a two-homer game with Aranda and Witherspoon going yard... BG is now 2-1 in day games... Sunday was BG's 10th win when scoring first...

Now pitching: Jayden Murray... Coming off his longest outing of the season, Murray has yet to give up an earned run this season. He tossed 5.0 shutout innings in his start against Rome on May 19th. He has yet to give up more than two hits in a game and has struck out as many as six batters. Murray picked up his first win of the season on May 19th and one of two wins by Hot Rods starters through the first three series.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from May 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.