Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 24)

The Dash take on Hickory for the first game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (9-9) vs. Hickory Crawdads (7-11)

RHP Isaiah Carranza (1-2, 3.00 ERA) vs. RHP Justin Slaten (0-1, 8.22 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #19

OFFENSIVE ERUPTION

The Dash offense broke out of its slump Sunday in a big way, taking the final game of its six-game set with Jersey Shore despite losing the series.

OF Alex Destino logged his first career 5 RBI game, socking a three-run homer in the fourth to give the Dash a 4-1 lead. Destino tacked on two more RBIs in the 6th, part of a three-run sixth inning that gave the Dash an 11-5 win.

Furthering the offensive effort, INF Luis Curbelo and INF Harvin Mendoza blasted homeruns of their own, while INF Travis Moniot logged his first hit and RBIs of the season. Winston-Salem cracked three homers in the win, slugging 12 hits and setting a new season-high for most runs in an inning with their six-run fourth.

JUSTIN SLATEN: A SECOND LOOK

Toeing the rubber for the fourth time this year, former third-round pick Justin Slaten comes in looking to go deep into a game for the first time this year. In his start against Greensboro, the right-hander allowed three runs in 1.2 innings, striking out two and walking two. Ranked as the 25th best prospect in the Rangers organization, the righty has not pitched into the fourth inning this year.

Drafted out of New Mexico in 2019, Slaten is known for piling up Ks. During his stint in the Northwoods League with the Eau Claire Express, Slaten notched 70 Ks in just ten starts, approaching the single season record for most Ks in a season. The trend continued in the minors and New Mexico, where he fanned 22 hitters in 16.1 innings in his only prior MiLB season.

The fastball is Slaten's best pitch - graded as a plus pitch by Fangraphs with improvement for more. The slider is graded nearly as high as the heater, while his changeup is his third pitch with a high ceiling.

Slaten started against the Dash earlier this year with decent results - three innings pitched, two earned runs, four strikeouts, and one homer. While the outing lowered his ERA, the Dash went on to win the game 7-6 after a four-run seventh inning.

OFFENSIVE STRUGGLES

Coming into this matchup, both teams are struggling to produce consistent hitting. Both squads rank in the bottom five in all of High-A in batting average, while Hickory ranks dead last in OBP and SLG among the 30 High-A teams. Neither team sits above fifth in the High-A East in any statistical offensive category, making each potential run valuable in what figures to be a pitcher's duel.

DEFENSIVE AND PITCHING WINS TITLES

While the Dash and Crawdads offenses rank below average, both pitching staffs are among the best in High-A. The Dash have allowed the fewest homeruns in the High-A East, ranking second in all of High-A. The Dash feature the second-best defense in High-A as well, committing only 11 errors in 18 games.

Not to be outdone, Hickory relievers have been lights out this season. In all seven of the Crawdads wins, a reliever has been the pitcher of record. Furthermore, the bullpen has thrown the third-most innings of any team, with the 4th best ERA among all relief corps (2.62), trailing only Rome, Beloit, and Vancouver.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The homestand returns Wednesday, with the Dash sending Opening Day starter RHP Davis Martin to the hill four the fifth time this year. Martin lost his start on Opening Day, but has bounced back nicely, pitching five perfect innings in his most recent start against Jersey Shore.

For Hickory, LHP Cole Ragans gets his second look at Winston-Salem after allowing one earned run over four innings on May 12. Hickory went on to win 3-1, the only win of the series for the Crawdads. Ragans fanned a season-high five in the team win, allowing three hits and walking two.

