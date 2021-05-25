Walk-Off Single Gives Rome 6-5 Win Over Greenville

Rome, Ga. - Tied at 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth inning and runners at first and second, Rome's Andrew Mortiz hit a high grounder up the middled that bounced off the glove of the shortstop for a walk-off RBI single to give the Brave's the victory, 6-5, Tuesday night at State Mutual Stadium.

It was the second-straight game Greenville has been walked-off in the ninth inning.

Beau Phillip led off the ninth inning and was hit-by-pitch. A walk to Garrison Schwartz put runners at first and second. Moritz' RBI single then propelled Rome to the 6-5 win.

Chris Murphy got the start for Greenville (8-11) and pitched 5.0 innings, allowing five runs, three earned, on five hits, one home run and one walk. He fanned five. At one point, he retired 13 in-a-row. Alex Scherff hurled 2.0 innings of shutout ball with just one walk and three punchouts. Yorvin Pantoja fanned all three batters he faced. Jake Wallace was charged with the loss after surrendering the winning run.

Indigo Diaz got the win for Rome after pitching 1.0 scoreless inning. Jared Shuster started for the Braves and went 2.2 innings. He relented no runs on no hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

Cam Cannon led the Drive with four RBI, coming on a fifth inning grand slam, and two hits. Brandon Howlett also collected two hits, two singles. The Drive managed just six hits but walked five times.

Rome got on the board two batters into their half of the first inning. Cody Milligan led off and was hit-by-pitch on Murphy's second offering. A batter later, Kevin Josephina doubled on a fly ball to right field to plate Milligan and take a 1-0 lead.

Over the first four innings, the teams combined for just four baserunners: one hit, one walk, a hit-by-pitch and error.

However, the Drive ended that trend in the top of the fifth. Howlett got things started with a leadoff single. A Tyler Dearden walk was sandwiched between two outs. Cole Brannen then walked to load the bases. Cannon came to the plate and fouled off several pitches before pulling the seventh pitch off the at-bat for a grand slam to give Greenville a 4-1 lead. It was the Drive's first grand slam of the year.

In the bottom half of the frame, Rome retook the lead. A Phillip homer and three-straight RBI singles by Milligan and Josephina and Michael Harris put the Braves in front, 5-4.

Greenville then tied, 5-5, it up a in the top of the sixth. Tyler Esplin roped a double to right to begin the frame. A one-out single by Howlett put Esplin on third, who scored a batter later on a wild pitch.

Game two is set for 7:00 pm Wednesday night. The Drive are scheduled to send right-hander Brayan Bello while Rome will throw right-hander Ricky DeVito.

