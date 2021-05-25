Upcoming Promotional Schedule, May 25-30

May 25, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Rome Braves News Release









Rome Braves on the mound

(Rome Braves) Rome Braves on the mound(Rome Braves)

The Rome Braves open an important series at home against the Greenville Drive tonight. The Braves (10-8) currently sit second in the High-A East South while the Drive (8-10) are sixth in the division. Rome will host Greenville for six straight days in Floyd County, starting on Tuesday, May 25 and concluding Sunday, May 30. Each day will present fans the opportunity to take advantage of fantastic deals and/or giveaways at State Mutual Stadium.

Tuesday, May 25

Rome will open the six-game homestand with a 7 p.m. matchup against Greenville. The daily promotion is $2 Tuesday, in which fans get $2 off any bowl ticket and can purchase hot dogs, popcorn, 12oz fountain drinks, and domestic draft beer for $2 each.

Wednesday, May 26

Game 2 between the Braves and the Drive will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday at State Mutual Stadium. Fans can take part in All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday, which offers unlimited concession items (including hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda) in the All-You-Can-Eat Ticket Package.

Thursday, May 27

As Rome and Greenville approach the midway point of this weekly series, Thursday night's contest will mark the first bobblehead giveaway of the 2021 season. Along with having Thirsty Thursday- $2 12oz domestic draft beer and fountain drinks- and Wing Night- discounted wings available from the pizza stand on the third base concourse- Rome will be giving away Freddie Freeman MV-Free edition bobbleheads (Presented by Redmond Regional Medical Center) to the first 500 fans through the gates. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Friday, May 28

Another giveaway will follow for the fourth of six games between the Atlanta Braves' High-A Affiliate and the Boston Red Sox's High-A Affiliate. On Friday, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a sergeant cap (Presented by State Mutual Insurance) just in time for Memorial Day. Alike the other weekday games, Friday's contest begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 29

Saturday night's game starts at 6 p.m. at State Mutual Stadium. The next-to-last matchup of the homestand will include another MV-Free bobblehead giveaway to the first 500 fans through the gates. Saturday will also have a Jersey Auction for fans to bid on the game-worn digital camo jerseys during Military Appreciation Night.

Sunday, May 30

The series finale on Sunday will begin at 2 p.m. in Rome. The game highlight is the Family Fun Day Package which includes four tickets, four hats, four hamburgers, four sodas, and four popcorns (over $100 value) for just $50 dollars.

For more information on daily promotions and giveaways, visit RomeBraves.com/promotions. For ticketing details, visit RomeBraves.com/Tickets or call the Ticket Office at 706-378-5100.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from May 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.