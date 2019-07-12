Hot Rods Fall 5-4 and Suffer Sweep to Snappers

Bowling Green, KY - The Bowling Green Hot Rods carried a two-run lead into the eighth inning, but the Beloit Snappers rallied to win 5-4, sending the Hot Rods to a sweep in front of a sell-out crowd of 4,693 at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods fell to 53-38, 14-7 in the second half ahead of Saturday night's series opener against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, which will have a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

After Shane Baz stranded two runners in the top of the first inning, the Hot Rods gave him a run against Beloit starter Reid Birlingmair. Ford Proctor drew a leadoff walk, then moved to second when Osmy Gregorio extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single to center. After a wild pitch and a fly out, Chris Betts lined a single to right, scoring Proctor for the first run of the game.

After Baz worked out of a base-loaded jam in the second, Beloit drew even in the third. John Jones singled with one out, moved to second on a walk, then scored on a single by Anthony Churlin, tying the game at one apiece.

The game remained tied into the fourth inning when Roberto Alvarez drew a one-out walk, moved to second when Jonathan Aranda reached on a catcher's interference. Following an infield single by Seaver Whalen to load the bases, Tony Pena coaxed a walk from Birlingmair to bring home Alvarez, giving Bowling Green a 2-1 lead.

In the sixth, the Hot Rods chased Birlingmair by adding on to the advantage. With one out, Aranda lined a double to left-center field. Whalen then waged a 12-pitch battle, before finally lining a full-count delivery down the left-field line for a double, driving in Aranda to make the score 3-1, Bowling Green.

Cristofer Ogando relieved Baz in the sixth inning and started off his outing with two scoreless frames. After retiring the first two batters in the eighth, Devin Foyle launched a three-run homer off the right-field scoreboard, giving the Snappers a 4-3 lead.

However, the Hot Rods responded in the bottom of the eighth. Whalen and Izzy Wilson drew consecutive walks with one out off of Beloit reliever Charlie Cerny. After Pena rolled into a fielder's choice, Josh Reagan entered the game and allowed an RBI single to Proctor, tying the game at four apiece.

In the ninth, Nick Sprengel entered the game and walked the first two batters he faced. After inducing a double play, Logan Farrar hit a ground ball to second, but Aranda's throw to first was low, allowed Farrar to reach on the error, scoring Joseph Pena to give Beloit the lead back at 5-4. The Hot Rods would go down in order in the ninth inning, suffering a sweep at the hands of the Snappers.

Baz went 5.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits, while walking five and striking out five in a no-decision. Ogando went 3.0 innings, allowing three runs on one hits, while walking four and striking out five. Sprengel (1-4) worked the ninth inning, allowing an unearned run on one hit and two walks, taking the loss.

Notes: Gregorio extended his hitting streak to 13 games...His hitting streak is the longest by a Hot Rod this season and the longest since Jim Haley's 16-game streak from July 26-August 14, 2018...Whalen extended his hitting streak to nine games...Whalen also eighth multi-hit contest... Proctor recorded his 21st multi-hit effort...Aranda has hit safely in six-straight games...Baz issued a career-high five walks...Ogando walked four batters and struck out five, tying career-highs in both categories...The Hot Rods were swept for the third time this season, and the second time at Bowling Green Ballpark (also June 11-13 vs. Fort Wayne)...BG walked 11 batters, a season high...The crowd of 4,693 is the fourth sellout this season for the Hot Rods and their third-largest crowd of the season...The Hot Rods are 30-17 at home...They're 43-27 against right-handed starters...BG fell to 16-15 in one-run games...The Hot Rods will open a three-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Saturday night, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch...RHP Alan Strong (6-4, 3.33) will start for Bowling Green against Wisconsin RHP Reese Olson (2-5, 5.25)...Saturday will be Wizard Night, with the first 500 fans receiving a Golden Snitch baseball...There will also be specialty concession items available...Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM, as well as, with their smart phones via the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn Radio app.

