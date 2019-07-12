Cougars Offense Explodes in South Bend Demolition

South Bend, Indiana - The Kane County Cougars (49-41, 14-7) demolished the South Bend Cubs (48-41, 11-10) in a 10-1 decision to earn a series win on Friday night at Four Winds Field. All nine position players recorded at least one hit for the Cougars.

For the first time in the three-game series, South Bend scored first. Brennen Davis collected a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0 Cubs. That run was unearned, the only run allowed by Cougar starter Ryan Weiss (4-5) on the night. He went on to record his second straight quality start with six innings of four-hit ball.

The offense backed Weiss with seven runs before his night came to an end. In the second, Geraldo Perdomo put the Cougars ahead for good with a two-run double. Tra Holmes added a run with an RBI single. The Cougars put the game out of reach in the fifth. RBI doubles by Zac Almond and Blaze Alexander complimented Joey Rose's RBI knock.

After Weiss departed from the game, Kenny Hernandez (3) twirled three shutout innings out of relief to earn the save. The Cougars scored three more in the ninth. Zack Shannon punctuated his big series with a two-run double.

Faustino Carrera (5-4) surrendered seven of the 10 runs for South Bend on the mound. He took the loss.

The Cougars head north to play the West Michigan Whitecaps in a three-game series, beginning at 6:05 on Saturday night. Follow the action live with Joe Brand on AM 1280 WBIG or on kccougars.com.

