Dragons Notes for Friday

Friday, July 12, 2019 l Game # 21 (91)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:08 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (12-8, 43-46) at Dayton Dragons (8-12, 37-53)

RH Logan Gillaspie (2-5, 3.93) vs. RH Lyon Richardson (2-6, 4.46)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) in the last game of a three-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: Wisconsin 1, Dayton 0. Three Wisconsin pitchers combined on an eight-hit shutout. The only run of the game came in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly after Wisconsin had loaded the bases with no outs. The Dragons left runners at second and third in both the eighth and ninth innings. Jay Schuyler led the Dragons, going 3 for 3 with a walk. Dragons reliever Clate Schmidt tossed three scoreless innings in his debut with the team. Jhon De Jesus allowed just one run in six innings but was charged with the loss. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

Team Notes

Dragons pitchers have allowed just three runs (1.50 ERA) in the two games of the current series. Dragons relievers have allowed one run in eight innings.

Ricky Salinas has been chosen as the Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for June. Salinas in June: 5 GS, 2-0, 1.03 ERA, 26.1 IP, 17 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 22 SO, .181 Opps. Avg. Salinas over his last seven starts is 3-0 with a 1.69 ERA (37.1 IP, 7 ER).

- The Dragons top hitters in the Second Half (20 G) have included Bren Spillane (.360, 5 doubles, 1 HR, 6 RBI); Mariel Bautista (.304, 2 doubles, 1 HR); Pabel Manzanero (.325, 9 doubles, 2 HR, 9 RBI, .519 slg. pct.).

Bren Spillane over his last 11 games is batting .421 (16 for 38).

Pabel Manzanero has a eight-game hitting streak, going 14-34 (.412).

Mariel Bautista is hitting .304 in 16 games since returning from the injured list. He was out for 31 days with a shoulder injury.

Matt Pidich over his last 16 games: 1.20 ERA, 30 IP, 18 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 10 BB, 29 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, July 13 (7:08 p.m.): Beloit RH Bryce Nightengale (1-2, 4.32) at Dayton RH Alexis Diaz (6-4, 5.68) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, July 14 (2:08 p.m.): Beloit RH Joe DeMers (2-3, 4.76) at Dayton RH Ricky Salinas (4-3, 3.59) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Monday, July 15 (7:00 p.m.): Beloit RH Aiden McIntyre (2-6, 4.82) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (4-1, 4.58)

