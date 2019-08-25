Hops Win Streak Snapped at 6, Fall to Spokane 9-6

The Hops took the early lead after Ricky Martinez doubled on the first pitch of the game, he was driven in on a Jorge Barrosa RBI single. Hillsboro would add to the lead in the third. Martinez drew a one out walk, and advanced to third on a Barrosa single. After a Tristin English pop out, Jesus Marriaga walked to load the bases. Liover Peguero then knocked a two run single, extending the Hops lead to 3-0 heading to the bottom of the third. Hillsboro's fortunes then changed.

After Ryne Nelson retired the first six Indians of the game with 5 strikeouts, Christian Inoa walked to lead off the bottom of the third, followed by a Jack Hoover single. Starling Joseph then drove in Spokane's first run of the night with an RBI single. The next hitter, Derwin Barretto then smashed Ryne Nelson's final pitch of the night into the right field stands, giving the Indians a 4-3 lead. The game was broken open in the bottom of the fifth. Joseph struck out to lead off the inning but reached first base on a wild pitch. Barretto then singled and Kellen Strahm walked to load the bases. The league's leading hitter Blaine Crim, who had been retired in six straight at bats, drove in two runs with a base hit giving Spokane a 6-3 advantage. David Garcia then reached on a catchers interference to load the bases again. After a Luis Asuncion RBI walk, Kenan Irizarry hit a grounder to second base that resulted in a force out at second followed by a Peguero throwing error allowing 2 more runs to score and a 9-3 Spokane lead.

Hillsboro didn't go down without a fight, adding 3 runs in the top of the eighth inning on two run home run by English, and Marriaga scored when Garcia's throw on an Eddie Hernandez stolen base attempt went into center field.

Nelson (0-1) suffered the first loss of his professional career, while Werner Leal (3-1) earned the win. Joe Corbett (2) picked up the save. The Hops (43-25, 19-11) lead over Salem-Keizer in the second half standings now stands at 3, while Eugene trails by 4 games as both teams earned wins Saturday night. Each team has 8 games left in the regular season. Sunday's game 3 is set for a 5:09 first pitch.

