Vancouver Rally in 9th Not Enough Falling 5-3 to Volcanoes

Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C. -- A four-run top of the fifth inning that featured a pair of triples from Armani Smith and Tyler Wyatt was enough for Salem-Keizer to sink the Vancouver Canadians on Saturday in front of a sellout crowd of 6,413 fans out at Nat Bailey Stadium. The loss was Vancouver's third straight dropping them to 12-18 (.400) on the second half, five games back of Spokane with eight games to play in the regular season.

Juan Diaz (3-5) allowed nine hits over his four innings of work running into trouble in the top of the fifth as the Volcanoes batted around plating four runs. A handful of opportunities defensively were missed that could have lessened the damage but by the time the dust had settled Vancouver was down 5-0.

The Canadians offense was held in check over the first eight frames of Saturday night's loss with Norwith Gudino (1-0) going five innings allowing just four hits striking out four. Behind him was hard-throwing right-hander Madison Ben Madison who fired three innings of one-hit baseball at Vancouver before Andy Rohloff came in to pitch the ninth.

In the game's final inning, Vancouver rallied for three runs off Rohloff with Brett Wright hitting a ground rule double to put runners at second and third base with two outs before Luis De Los Santos walked. Adrian Ramos showed patience at the plate drawing a bases loaded walk to break the shutout bid and also ended Andy Rohloff's night as the reliever gave way to Israel Cruz. Cruz allowed Tanner Morris to keep things moving with a two-run single to bring the Canadians to within two before getting Philip Clarke to pop out to end the game.

Vancouver sends Ben Fraze to the mound on Sunday at 1:05pm in hopes of snapping the Canadians current three-game skid.

